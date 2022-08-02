Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has created new software for the ‘Smart Design of Electricity Distribution Networks’ and obtained Intellectual Property (IP) protection from the UAE Ministry of Economy. The innovation is based on merging databases and electric network designs (11kV) through developed solutions to enable the Network Design Engineers to design a more effective and smoother network. All information is collected through advanced software from several data sources such as peak load, SAP system and other databases. It includes several features such as automated calculations, and archiving them electronically.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to providing a motivational environment to encourage employees on creativity. This is in accordance with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries worldwide and embark on a new phase of promoting innovation among corporations and individuals while focusing on several sectors that will lead innovation in the future.

“DEWA adopts innovation as a key pillar of its work and corporate approach. Our advanced innovations and projects have contributed to many successes and achievements, ranking DEWA among the most prestigious organisations in the world, and increasing its competitiveness globally. DEWA has developed an integrated strategy to stimulate innovative ideas and suggestions, which are major components of our corporate values. We realise the importance of keeping up to date with technological advancements, by providing a motivational and inspirational environment, capable of finding creative solutions. DEWA provides all that is necessary to enhance knowledge and creativity, and exerts all efforts to support innovators and creative people,” added Al Tayer.