Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use the expertise of DEWA’s Assessment and Development Centre (A&DC) to assess the behavioural competencies of 30 Ministry employees in supervisory positions to objectively identify their strengths and areas for improvement. The move supports the shared vision of DEWA and the Ministry and the strategic partnership between the two sides.

The MoU was signed by HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. Officials from both organisations were present.

“Under the directives of the wise UAE leadership, we place great importance on investing in human capital, as our government strategies, whether federal or local, have always focused on building national capacities in government work to enhance the services we provide and elevate their efficiency to record levels. The cooperation with DEWA’s A&DC is a result of the Ministry’s keenness to benefit from the expertise of one of its most important strategic partners within the framework of government cooperation, and aligns with the Ministry’s values and objectives of promoting a culture of innovation in government work and enabling all its employees to achieve the highest levels of excellence in accordance with best practices in career development followed in the country,” said HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri.

“The MoU between DEWA and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government integration and support strategic partnerships between federal and local entities. At DEWA, we innovate and develop long-term proactive plans that have established our global leadership. This is due to our firm commitment to continuous improvement and development, adopting best international practices as well as the latest pioneering and innovative techniques in human resource development, capacity building, and continuous improvement and development of our Emirati staff. This supports DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” said Al Tayer.

“Our strategies and initiatives are aligned with national plans and strategies, including the ‘UAE Centennial 2071.’ We attach great importance to promoting sustainable development and increasing the share of clean energy, which is a key pillar for sustainability. We work to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The MoU we signed today with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment supports our commitment to adopting the latest innovations and using best international practices in evaluating and developing human resources. Through DEWA’s Assessment and Development Centre, which includes professional psychologists and internationally recognised and qualified Emirati staff, we are keen to consolidate our position as a leading organisation in the field of assessment and development centres to support government entities and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

As per the MoU, DEWA’s A&DC will assess the behavioural competencies of 30 employees from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to objectively identify their strengths and areas for improvement and prepare a special report for each employee and discuss it with them. Then an individual development plan is prepared for each employee. The Ministry will follow up on the development plans and provide the necessary training programme.

DEWA’s A&DC has received the ISO:10667-1:2011 for assessment service delivery. It was the first organisation in the Middle East to receive this certificate. The Centre uses scientific tools and techniques and internationally recognised and accredited tests from the British Psychological Society (BPS), to assess job competencies, evaluate performance, analyse results, prepare reports resulting from the evaluation process, and develop training plans. The Centre includes a group of professional psychologists and internationally recognised and qualified Emirati staff.