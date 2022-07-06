Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) scored 98.1% in the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index by Dubai Digital Authority, until end of June 2022. For the past five years, DEWA has come first among large government organisations in Dubai Digital Authority’s Instant Happiness Index. In 2021, DEWA obtained more than 665,000 customer votes on all channels, achieving 97.9%, compared to 96.3% in 2020, ranking first among all entities that adopt the Instant Happiness Index. DEWA also scored more than 90% in the Happiness Index for the Government of Dubai customers, conducted by the Dubai Government Excellence Program 2021.

DEWA provides all its services round the clock through many digital channels and platforms. The Instant Happiness Index is available on all DEWA’s channels, including its website, smart app and self-service Customer Happiness Centres. The Instant Happiness Index is also available on all services for customers, contractors and consultants.

“At DEWA, we work according to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by adopting international best practices to provide world-class government services. DEWA has adopted a primary goal within its strategy, which is ensuring the happiness of stakeholders and providing a seamless and unique experience for them. We monitor customer happiness levels on a daily basis and have put in place mechanisms for assessing the service experience in a live, direct and continuous manner. This feedback loop helps us constantly elevate the happiness levels of citizens, residents and visitors. We have also created an integrated framework for continuous improvement incorporating strong evaluation and follow-up mechanisms. This has enabled DEWA to set new global benchmarks in customer and society happiness,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA plays a leading role in implementing the Happiness Index in cooperation with Dubai Digital Authority, including measurement and follow-up mechanisms in a systematic manner. DEWA uses the results to develop its services and channels to enhance customer experience. This is done according to advanced mechanisms to communicate with customers, get their feedback to regularly review the services matrix, map their customer journey, as well as using quality monitoring systems in the provision of services following the Services Guide Customer Charter, and adopting a clear strategy in managing service channels. DEWA is also keen to listen to the ideas and feedback of customers and society in general to identify their needs. This helps DEWA develop innovative initiatives and creative ideas that contribute to achieving customer happiness and exceeding their expectations.

In 2021, DEWA achieved the first global position in implementing the requirements of the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) for the 3rd consecutive year. DEWA achieved the highest score worldwide of 100% in the updated International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS2019). The certificate, provided by the International Customer Experience Institute, is an international standard to evaluate the customer service experience in large organisations. It aims to help organisations manage and improve their customer experience and upgrade the quality of their services.

In a new global achievement that adds to its record of international awards in excellence, DEWA won the Outstanding Customer Service Award at the Global Excellence Assembly Awards 2022. DEWA is the first entity to win more than one award in the same cycle based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework criteria, the highest level of recognition for Performance Excellence. The Assembly, based in New York, USA, commended DEWA and praised its success in institutionalising a culture of excellence and making it a daily practice.