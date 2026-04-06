Dubai, UAE: Investors have secured four ultra-prime waterfront mansions and more than half of the luxury apartments at The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Keturah Resort, the Middle East’s first fully wellness-certified resort in Dubai.

Located on the shores of Dubai Creek and adjacent to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, the Resort continues to advance steadily, with construction activity continuing as planned in recent weeks, luxury developer Keturah said in a project update today.

The gated community comprises 12 Creek-side mansions of 42,000 sq ft, eight residential buildings with 193 apartments - 110 now sold - a five-star Ritz-Carlton boutique hotel, a standalone wellness centre, and a private marina with moorings for yachts up to 120 feet.

With eight remaining mansions priced in the AED335 million to AED363 million range, Keturah is confident of continued interest from buyers, many aiming to make Dubai their home. The developer also believes the resort will help reinforce the UAE’s $40.8 billion wellness economy.

The UAE ranks first in the latest global five-year wellness growth figures, and Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand, says this reflects the UAE's Wellbeing 2031 agenda to make the country a global leader in quality of life.

“The UAE's wellness economy is already the fastest-growing in the MENA region, as a direct result of genuine intent, and Keturah Resort is our contribution to that vision," says Talal.

“Dubai recognises that there has been a clear shift in how luxury real estate is defined and valued, with buyers now asking whether a home will improve their health, enhance sleep, lift mood, support family wellbeing, and strengthen their connection to nature.”

Added Talal: “Dubai's luxury property market has always emerged from periods of uncertainty with renewed momentum. We see high-net-worth capital continuing to flow from international buyers, particularly those seeking freehold assets underpinned by a globally recognised hospitality brand.”

A recent Keturah survey of Dubai real estate brokers showed that the majority of global investors in luxury real estate want to live in the city, not just own property. It also found that lifestyle quality and wellness are key factors shaping luxury purchasing decisions.

According to the latest Global Wellness Institute (GWI) rankings, the UAE is No.1 globally for five-year wellness growth. In the GWI’s 2025 report it also led the MENA region in wellness real estate ($1.4 billion), spa revenue ($2.9 billion), and personal care and beauty ($14.8 billion).

Meanwhile, the Emirates has been growing faster than any other MENA country in public health, prevention and personalised medicine, physical activity and workplace wellness. Reflecting these trends, the Keturah Resort, is certified by Delos, the US-based wellness real estate and technology firm, and the International WELL Building Institute.

Management under The Ritz-Carlton brand brings residents a full range of personalised attention, including dedicated concierge and butler services and in-residence dining. They also have access to the Keturah Wellness Centre featuring a 5-star Spa, health & fitness club, multiple yoga rooms and organic health care facility.

The resort features over 550 meters of waterfront promenade and 80,000 sqm of landscaped green spaces. The nearby sanctuary’s natural mangroves attract over 20,000 birds of 67 species, including the renowned greater flamingo.

Note to Editors: Global Wellness Institute rankings

For further press information please contact:

Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Email: tony@totalcompr.ae / narayan@totalcompr.a​​​​​​