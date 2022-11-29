Saudi Arabia: Teledyne FLIR, a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of Thermal Imaging Infrared Cameras & Monitoring Solutions is all set to exhibit their wide range of intelligent and highly effective transportation solutions at Saudi Intermobility Expo 2022. Saudi Intermobility Expo is the largest gathering of road, rail, transport, and transport professionals in the MENA region. Visitors at the exhibition, scheduled from 29th November-1st December 2022, will discover Teledyne FLIR’s unique, field-proven solutions that help vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists move safely and smoothly through complex urban environments. Recently in Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022, Teledyne FLIR has installed Award-Winning FLIR TrafiOne Traffic Sensors to improve pedestrian safety.

At the exhibition stand Teledyne FLIR will set out its offer for signal control, data analysis, incident response and public transportation, where focus areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) will take centre stage. AI is enabling a new class of intelligent transportation system (ITS) that connect vehicles, traffic signals and other infrastructure to help ease congestion, prevent accidents, reduce emissions, and make transportation more efficient. AI-based products make it possible for vehicles, roadways, travellers, and traffic management centres to communicate with each other in near-real time, bringing about several important advantages.

For instance, reliable vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian detection - paired with V2X and AI capabilities - outperform conventional presence sensors for safer, smoother intersection signal control.

FLIR cameras, sensors and software are already revolutionising traffic flows on roadways around the world. Among the core FLIR solutions is the ThermiCam AI thermal traffic sensor. Featuring edge-based AI algorithms, ThermiCam AI is capable of tracking multiple objects in any lighting conditions for safer, more efficient cities. Another important product is FLIR’s TrafiCam AI HD traffic sensor. Based on a low-light HD visible camera, TrafiCam AI offers detailed vision to provide highly competent intersection control.

AI-powered thermal and visible sensors detect approaching vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians which helps in optimizing traffic flow, improving overall safety, and reducing bottlenecks in dynamic urban environments.

In addition, Teledyne FLIR will showcase their ITS-Series thermal camera that enables automatic incident detection, allowing traffic operators to see clearly in total darkness, in bad weather and over a long range. There is even a dual vision camera version for applications such as fire detection in tunnels.

Commenting on Teledyne FLIR’s participation in the Exhibition, Hesham Enan, ITS Account Manager, said, “At Teledyne FLIR we provide superpower vision, helping people around the world save lives, protect the environment, and enhance productivity. We're building more than innovative technologies digitalising the driving transportation. We are always striving to build a more sustainable, more efficient, safer future by promoting right technology, whatever the smart city traffic requirement, Teledyne FLIR has the solution, literally nothing goes unseen”.

For more details on innovations and offerings visit

Teledyne FLIR stand# D71

Date: 29th November- 1st December 2022

Timing: 10:00 to18:00

Location: Al Faisaliah HotelRiyadh, Saudi Arabia

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneFLIR.com or follow @FLIR.