Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Desert Technologies, a leader in renewable energy solutions and the one of the first Saudi company to manufacture and export solar panels, announced a partnership agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, "Modon," to establish an industrial complex in Jeddah’s third industrial city. This facility will produce solar panels and cells with an annual production capacity of up to 5 GW and an investment worth 750 million (200 Million USD) Saudi Riyals, aiming to meet the growing local demand for solar energy solutions and strengthen the Kingdom's position in the global non-oil export markets.

The planned factory will be in the third Industrial zone in Jeddah, on a land provided by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, "Modon.” It will span an area of 170,000 square meters and includes advanced production lines with a capacity of 2 GW for solar panels and 3 GW for solar cells. This makes it one of the largest photovoltaic production centers in the Kingdom and reinforces Desert Technologies' role as a key driver in the local development and manufacturing of renewable energy technologies.

Mr. Khaled Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies, stated that the project represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward advancing the sustainable energy sector. He emphasized that the facility would rely on advanced manufacturing technologies that meet global quality standards to support local market needs and increase the volume of Saudi exports. He added that the project embodies the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the local value chain in the renewable energy sector and localizing advanced industries.