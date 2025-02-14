The institutional book-building process garnered total orders of SAR 243 billion from local and international investors

The institutional offering was approximately 162 times oversubscribed, indicating the strong level of demand from institutional investors

The subscription period for Individual Investors starts on Thursday, 20 February 2025G and ends on Saturday, 22 February 2025G

Riyadh - Derayah Financial Company (“Derayah” or the “Company” or the “Issuer”), the leading independent digital investment platform in Saudi Arabia (the “Kingdom” or “KSA”), today announces the successful completion of the institutional book-building period for Participating Parties and setting the final offer price for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

The Final Offer Price has been set at SAR 30 per share, which is at the top end of the previously announced price range for the IPO. The Final Offer Price implies a market capitalization of the Company at listing of c. SAR 7.5 billion (c. USD 2.0 billion), with the total size of the offering being c. SAR 1.5 billion (c. USD 400 million).

Taha AlKuwaiz, Co-Founder and Chairman of Derayah, said: “We are incredibly delighted with the demand from institutional investors, and I am pleased to say that we’ve had overwhelming interest from investors in KSA, the GCC, and further afield. The fact that the books were covered within minutes of the start of book-building, and that the total demand exceeded SAR 243 billion is a testament to our position as the leading independent digital investment platform in Saudi Arabia. We are excited for what lies ahead and look forward to delivering on our vision by driving innovation, creating value, and contributing to the Kingdom’s diversification agenda.”

The subscription period for retail investors (“Individual Investors”) will start on Thursday, 20 February 2025G and end on Saturday, 22 February 2025G.

For more information, please visit ipo.derayah.com

Background to the Offering