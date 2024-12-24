The program ranks the fastest growing technology companies in the region based on revenue generated through sale of products, services and licenses

Middle East – Registration is open to take part in the fourth edition of the Deloitte Middle East Technology Fast 50 program. Technology companies across the Middle East and Cyprus are invited to submit their form for the Deloitte program, designed to recognize the fastest-growing technology companies. Window for registration expected to close by 31st December 2024.

Scott Whalan, Deloitte Private Leader said, “Following the impressive results reflected in the previous edition, we continue to track a remarkable growth pattern in the region’s tech industry, and we expect that to show in the fourth edition of Fast 50. From start-ups making big leaps with innovation to large companies that have successfully grown and pushed the bar to new heights in the tech ecosystem, Deloitte Middle East renews its commitment to support this thriving ecosystem and shed light on success stories that are contributing to our region’s economies.”

The program focusses on companies operating in industries like Communications, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Environmental Tech, FinTech, Hardware, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment and Software. Beyond the rankings aspect, the program also includes several unique accolades, namely the ‘Women in Leadership’ accolade, the ‘Impact’ accolade, the ‘Rising Star’ accolade and the new ‘Kiyadat’ accolade, introduced to recognize companies that are led by local talent across GCC markets.

Companies that are interested to register need to submit one nomination form, and based on their eligibility they will automatically be considered for Technology Fast 50, Rising Star, Impact, Women in Leadership and Kiyadat categories.

Companies that have participated in previous editions are encouraged to take part again in the fourth annual edition of Middle East Technology Fast 50, as well as new eligible companies from across the region. For further details, criteria and the application form, please visit: Deloitte.com

