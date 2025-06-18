Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, has recently announced the official launch of sales for its latest residential project, California Residences, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a total investment value of BD 61.8 million. This was during an official launch ceremony attended by several real estate stakeholders in Dubai.

Offering 370 units, the project represents a prominent addition to Dubai’s real estate landscape, blending thoughtful modern design with a calm, family-oriented atmosphere. It offers a fully integrated living environment that caters to daily life requirements, while fostering comfort, aesthetic appeal, and community cohesion. Sales officially opened on June 11, 2025, presenting a promising opportunity for prospective homeowners in one of the Dubai’s most sought-after and integrated communities.

California Residences is strategically located in Wadi Al Safa, just minutes away from some of Dubai’s most popular landmarks such as the Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure. This makes it a perfect convergence point between peaceful family living and vibrant entertainment. The project showcases ideal lifestyle models where apartments, villas, and townhouses harmoniously coexist within an intelligently planned urban design that balances privacy with openness. It offers residents a villa-like experience with added flexibility and ease, within a coherent and well-balanced community that fosters a strong sense of belonging.

The development is characterised by its environmentally sustainable nature, surrounded by carefully landscaped gardens and walking paths that serve as a central hub for community interaction and vibrant living. California Residences also includes a wide array of amenities and services such as a fully equipped gym, swimming pools, dedicated meeting and gathering spaces, as well as areas specifically designed for children and family activities.

The project offers a diverse range of residential units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of families and investors alike. Set within a modern community environment that balances luxury with practicality, California Residences is ideally positioned for both residential living and long-term investment. The project is located in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing areas, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, stated: “California Residences reflects our long-term vision to build communities that prioritise quality of life, sustainability, and social connectivity. We are proud to introduce a project that offers a comprehensive lifestyle within a healthy and green environment that meets the aspirations of future generations. Wadi Al Safa is one of Dubai’s most rapidly developing areas.”

On her part, Ms. Nada Al Kooheji, Chief Financial Officer of Infracorp, said: “This project is a strategic investment that combines long-term value with accessibility, presenting a rare opportunity to own a home in an integrated community adjacent to Dubai’s top leisure destinations. We are confident that this launch will attract both end users and investors seeking stable returns in a promising location.”

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.