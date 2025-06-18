Doha, Qatar – Workinton Qatar, a leading provider of coworking spaces since 2018, is officially rebranding as Nestwork, embracing a fully independent, local-based identity that pays tribute to Qatar’s rich heritage and dynamic culture. With four prime locations across Qatar—Alfardan Centre, Souq Waqif; Burj Al Gassar, Westbay; Burj Alfardan, Lusail; and M7, Msheireb—Nestwork offers customized office solutions, private suites, meeting spaces, event venues, and a full multimedia studio.

More than just a rebrand, Nestwork represents a strategic evolution. Developed under Alfardan Group and managed by Alfardan Properties, this transformation reflects a renewed commitment to supporting local entrepreneurship, fostering innovation, and building long-term partnerships.

Since its launch, Workinton Qatar has grown into a hub for business creativity and connection, serving a thriving community of over 500 members and hosting partnerships with key industry leaders. As Nestwork, this foundation expands with enhanced autonomy, deeper market alignment, and an elevated mission to shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and local ambition thrive.

“This rebrand marks a pivotal step in our long-term strategy to align more closely with Qatar’s National Vision 2030,” said Mohamed Sleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality. “By transitioning to Nestwork, we are deepening our roots within the local ecosystem and reinforcing our commitment to fostering a knowledge-based economy driven by local talent. Nestwork is designed to fuel startups and build agile, innovation-driven communities that support Qatar’s ambitions for economic diversification and sustainable development.”

“Nestwork is here to support, elevate and grow alongside Qatar” said Zohour Omar Alfardan, General Manager of Wellness and Lifestyle at Alfardan Hospitality. “We are here to empower entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and serve as a launchpad for the next generation of local and regional ventures.”

As Qatar’s unique coworking concept offering both Enterprise-level and Suite solutions, Nestwork is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of the country’s dynamic business ecosystem.

At its core, Nestwork is about productivity, community, and impact. It now steps into a new chapter, building on its legacy to meet the evolving needs of Qatar’s dynamic business ecosystem. Nestwork is designed to foster collaboration, empower innovation, and position itself as a future forward hub for entrepreneurs and professionals alike, all rooted in a “Make it happen” philosophy that turns ambition into action.

About Nestwork

Nestwork is a Qatar-based coworking brand fully managed by Alfardan Properties. Originally launched as Workinton Qatar in 2018, it has grown into an independent brand offering tailor-made workspace solutions for startups, SMEs, corporates, and global enterprises. With four locations across Doha- Alfardan Centre, Burj Al Gassar, Burj Alfardan, and M7 - Nestwork provides flexible offices, serviced suites, meeting rooms, event spaces, and creative studios. With collaboration and innovation at its core, Nestwork brings together professionals and businesses to foster growth, build strong local networks, and support Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

About Alfardan Properties

Alfardan Properties, a subsidiary of Alfardan Group, is a leading luxury real estate developer in Qatar, holding a diverse portfolio of visionary, mixed-use, commercial, and residential developments with flagship projects across Qatar, Oman, KSA and Türkiye. Since its foundation in 1993, Alfardan Properties has provided an enriched lifestyle with a variety of services to its commercial and residential tenants, offering modern residences, executive offices, state-of-the-art facilities, recreational activities, and unique privileges.

Today, Alfardan Properties has established itself as a market leader and a pioneer in contemporary real estate development, pursuing a strategic and ambitious expansion drive. The company’s numerous high-end ventures further Alfardan Group’s legacy, enriching various sectors in the country from hospitality and real estate to infrastructure development and contributing significantly to the economy under the Qatar National Vision 2030.