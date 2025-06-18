Aligned with UAE’s Year of Community and ADIB’s broader ESG commitment to worker welfare

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, participates in the “Midday Break Initiative,” as part of its ongoing commitment to ESG principles and its wider efforts to support community welfare and social responsibility.

The initiative, which prohibits outdoor work between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM during the summer months, is designed to safeguard the health and well-being of labourers during periods of extreme heat, reflecting ADIB’s continued dedication to promoting a safe and respectful working environment and aligns with the UAE’s national regulations and the broader theme of the Year of Community.

As part of the initiative, ADIB distributed tokens of appreciation that included gifts and meals to participating workers. The initiative will span different emirates and construction sites, aiming to reach over 3,000 labourers.

This initiative is part of ADIB’s broader strategy to drive sustainable development by integrating social initiatives and community engagement into its operations. By supporting projects that protect vulnerable groups and encourage volunteerism, ADIB continues to promote a culture of inclusion and positive impact across the UAE.

