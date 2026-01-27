Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Deloitte is joining the Real Estate Future Forum (REFF) 2026 as a Premier Partner, bringing insight on technology which can help investors and governments navigate structural changes to markets across the region.

At REFF 2026, Deloitte’s senior leaders and subject-matter experts are speaking across more than eight curated panel discussions and fireside chats covering major trends in real estate, investment strategies, technology adoption and regulatory evolution. Featured sessions include:

“Adapting to Change: Thriving in a Dynamic Real Estate Market” with Oliver Morgan, Partner, Real Estate Leader at Deloitte Middle East.



“Global Insights: Real Estate Market Trends and International Partnerships” with Emiliano Russo, Global Real Estate Leader, Deloitte Legal.

“The Future of Hospitality Real Estate: Trends and InnovationsPaving the Way: Empowering Women in Real Estate” with Dunia Joulani, Partner in Infrastructure & Real Estate at Deloitte Middle East.

“The Non-Saudi Ownership Law and Its Economic Impact Locally and Globally” with Michael Flynn, Global Infrastructure, Transport & Regional Government Leader at Deloitte.

“The Destination of Destinations: Building a Global City for Ambition & Opportunity” with Dorian Reece, Partner in Infrastructure & Real Estate at Deloitte Middle East.

Deloitte’s forum presence also includes a dynamic interactive booth featuring cutting-edge activations designed to bring technology and human-centered insight to life. Experiences include:

HarmoniCity Global Initiative, an immersive installation demonstrating how interconnected infrastructure elements shape modern cities.

Intelligence Vision (iVision), an AI-powered visual perception and body-tracking experience that illustrates how digital technologies can enhance human understanding in real estate contexts.

Dana AI, advanced intelligence tools that support data-driven decision-making in real estate and urban development.

Oliver Morgan, Partner, Real Estate Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “REFF 2026 is a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s real estate ecosystem. Through our sessions and interactive activations, Deloitte is focused on helping stakeholders harness technology, data and human insight to make smarter decisions, foster resilient growth and shape a more dynamic and investable real estate future.”

Deloitte’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting real estate transformation across the region by blending global experience with local relevance.

