Dubai, UAE: Deliveroo has launched Rider Check-In in Dubai, a new feature designed to make deliveries quicker and easier for riders, restaurants, and customers. Using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the feature enables riders to simply tap their phone on a designated tag at the restaurant to confirm arrival. This helps reduce rider wait times and improve communication between restaurants and riders, streamlining the order pick-up experience and ultimately leading to faster, more efficient deliveries for customers.

A Smarter, More Streamlined Pick-Up Process

With Rider Check-in, restaurant partners are instantly notified when a rider arrives, simplifying handovers and easing congestion at busy collection points. By improving operational flow at the pick-up stage, the feature helps teams focus on timely order preparation while enabling riders to collect meals more efficiently.

Citywide Pilot

Dubai is the first city across the UAE to introduce Rider Check-in. A broader rollout is planned in the coming months, expanding the feature’s reach across Deliveroo’s network of Editions, Hop and Merchants.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “Rider Check-in demonstrates Deliveroo’s commitment to operational excellence and partner support. By providing restaurants with real-time visibility of rider arrivals, the feature enhances coordination and reduces potential for bottlenecks. Launching this innovation in Dubai reflects our focus on leveraging technology to strengthen the delivery ecosystem and ensure a smoother, more reliable experience for customers across the city”.

Following successful implementations in the UK, France, Italy, Belgium, and Ireland, the UAE launch reinforces Deliveroo’s dedication to driving innovation across its global network. The feature is part of Deliveroo’s ongoing commitment to continuously innovating and finding incremental improvements that optimise the delivery experience, enhancing customer satisfaction, driving efficiencies across its network, and reducing order inaccuracies and defects. Rider Check-In represents the next step in Deliveroo’s efforts to support partner performance and elevate the overall delivery journey through practical, technology-driven solutions.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is changing the way people eat and shop by bringing the neighbourhood to your door, unlocking a wealth of hyperlocal choice across restaurants, grocery and retail, with fast and reliable delivery, at the right price.

Founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo joined forces with DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) in 2025. Together, we operate in over 40 countries, nine of which are with Deliveroo’s product and brand. You can read more on the Deliveroo website.