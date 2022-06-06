The new site will host loved UAE brands including, FOMO Burger, GO Greek!, GO Healthy!, Les Gallussettes, Burro Blanco, CALI-POKE, Acai & the Tribe, and Friends’ Avenue Cafe.

The fifth site will further support restaurants in expanding their reach in Mirdif as well as surrounding areas

Dubai UAE - Deliveroo, the leading on-demand food delivery service in the UAE, has unveiled its fifth Editions site in Dubai. The new site, located in Mirdif, opens up a whole new range of neighbourhoods for restaurants to expand their radius. It also brings, for the very first time, a selection of award-winning brands to customers in the area.



Deliveroo Editions is the company’s revolutionary platform for the F&B industry that brings a diverse range of cuisine choices to customers across Dubai. As one of the first players in the UAE market to launch such a platform in 2017, Deliveroo has continued to grow and set trends in the cloud kitchen industry.

The new Editions site is equipped with 10 super kitchens that will host a range of partners as well as an evolving rotation of virtual brands, to bring a unique curation of dining choices to the delivery zones around Mirdif. Dubai foodies situated in areas like Mirdif, Al Mazhar, Al Khawaneej, Dubai International City, Dubai Festival City, Al Warqaa, and Dubai Airport Free Zone can now place orders for some of their favourite brands on Deliveroo - leaving them spoilt for choice in true Dubai fashion!

The new Deliveroo Editions site in Mirdif will host a selection of sought after homegrown and international concepts that continue to make their mark in the dynamic F&B landscape of the UAE. Restaurant partners at the site include the homegrown concept, FOMO which is venturing into the off-site kitchen space for the very first time. Joining them are virtual concepts GO! Greek and GO! Healthy from the award-winning Cloud Restaurants portfolio. Other loved brands include Les Gallussettes, Burro Blanco, CALI-POKE, and Friends’ Avenue Cafe.

A growing number of residential and corporate developments continue to pop up around Mirdif, making it a location that continues to create more demand and one that still does not serve some of the city’s most sought-after concepts. Results from the existing 4 Editions in Dubai, proof of growing potential near the airport and trust in Deliveroo’s infrastructure prompted some of the best brands in the city to sign up for a spot in the new Editions site.

In addition to bringing a bigger variety of dining choices to customers; the expansion is also designed to benefit restaurant partners as well as riders.

Restaurants

By design, the Editions concept is a delivery focused model that allows restaurants to expand their market into a new zone without investing in a brick and mortar location. The concept proved to be immensely beneficial during COVID-19 when delivery became the focus of most restaurants. Restaurants use their own expert and highly passionate chefs, just as they do in their bricks and mortar restaurants, but with the help of Deliveroo’s kitchen infrastructure and rider network, they are able to bring the same restaurant-quality dishes to more customers in new areas.

Riders

With a greater selection of concepts launching in the residential area of Mirdif, more work will be created for riders, who will now be able to accept a wider range of orders while staying in the same area. The Editions sites, by design, are optimized for delivery, increasing efficiency, and improving delivery times. A higher number of deliveries leads to a higher income for riders which showcases the opportunity that Deliveroo’s latest launch brings to the UAE economy.

Anis Harb, VP, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said: “We’re delighted to bring a greater selection of food and exclusive restaurant partners to customers in a key location of Dubai with continuous potential for growth. Since our first Editions launch in 2017, Deliveroo has spearheaded the off-site, delivery-only kitchen space in the UAE. Editions kitchens have proven to be a great way to help our restaurant partners expand without the up-front investment.”

Fadel Belmahdi, Head of Editions Middle East at Deliveroo said, “Mirdif, with its dense residential population, provides an excellent opportunity for our restaurant partners to extend their radius and target families who often order larger baskets. Our new site is a mix of long term Editions brands as well as some new exciting ones - all of which have come together to serve their bestselling items to a whole new audience through Editions Mirdif. With the launch of this new site, we are getting closer to achieving our goal of truly enhancing the value proposition of our customer experience through better restaurant selection and operations in select catchments.”

The Editions sites are optimised for delivery to ensure a consistent workflow. All sites are street-facing so from an accessibility point of view they are easier for riders to pick up orders and help Deliveroo in living up to their promise of service guarantee. The operations team which operates throughout the sites works closely with partners to ensure all deliveries dispatched from the locations are up to Deliveroo and partner standards. With an entire infrastructure in place dedicated to delivery, they ensure quicker dispatch and delivery times with the chance of minimal error which overall adds to customer experience and eventually loyalty.

-Ends-

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 170,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as over 190,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.