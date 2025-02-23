Kuwait – Deliveroo Kuwait was honored to be the exclusive delivery partner for the highly anticipated Qraish event, an extraordinary gathering and cherished tradition that brings people together to enjoy a festive meal to celebrate the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

Organized by Saud Alnasser Al Sabah Diplomatic Institute and held under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this prestigious event took place on February 19, 2025, welcoming a number of ambassadors, VIPs, and prominent media representatives from Kuwait and the region.

As the exclusive delivery partner, Deliveroo Kuwait brought an unforgettable culinary experience, ensuring that guests indulged in the finest authentic Kuwaiti flavors. From the first sip to the last bite, every dish was a celebration of tradition and excellence, seamlessly and conveniently provided by Deliveroo.

Deliveroo partners Mazj Roasters and Aseer Time delighted attendees with their expertly brewed coffee and refreshing, handcrafted juices, providing the perfect start to the feast. Other Deliveroo partners such as AlRoushena and Sakbah delivered an authentic taste of Kuwait by showcasing traditional and authentic Kuwaiti flavors, and Safi Sweets and The Social Table delivered an exquisite selection of desserts, appetizers, and small plates, adding a sweet and savory touch to an already extraordinary spread.

“At Deliveroo, we believe food has the power to bring people together, and what better way to celebrate the Ramadan spirit than by sharing a delicious meal with esteemed guests,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “We are honored to have been chosen as the exclusive delivery partner by Saud Alnasser Al Sabah Diplomatic Institute for such a prestigious event. This partnership allows us to contribute to the spirit of community and tradition while ensuring that guests enjoy a seamless and flavorful experience.”

Deliveroo Kuwait continues to play a pivotal role in life’s most meaningful moments, bringing people together over exceptional food and celebrating the spirit of togetherness and generosity.

