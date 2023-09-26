Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deliverect, an all-in-one digital solution that seamlessly integrates and consolidates online orders in the global food service industry, has released its H1 report, detailing the company’s ongoing successes during the first half of 2023.



In line with its expansions in Q2, Deliverect acquired ChatFood – a powerful tool to support social media orders and payments – bringing the restaurant industry a unified solution that drives social, dine-in QR, direct channel ordering, and online food delivery.



Other solutions introduced included Deliverect Social Media Ordering, which leverages Meta business tools to target customers, and Deliverect Order & Pay, a brand-new QR code solution that speeds up table turn times by up to 10 minutes.



As it continues to prioritise customer experience, Deliverect has seen over 101 million global online orders successfully processed in the first half of 2023. The impressive six-month performance accounts for over 75 per cent of the total orders managed in 2022, totalling 135 million.



Data collected by Deliverect indicated that 22 June was the day with the highest number of orders, with Dubai, Kuwait and Riyadh ranked as the top three for the most delivery orders throughout H1.



Burger, Grilled chicken and Shawerma were the most frequently ordered food items, while Shwait Al Khalij in KSA was the most popular restaurant regionally.



Commenting on the brand’s success, Naji Haddad, MENA General Manager at Deliverect, said: “During the first six months of this year, we have demonstrated our ongoing commitment to enhancing the global foodservice community through the adoption of innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. From managing a staggering number of orders to extending our business through the region, we have continued to emerge as a leading digital platform.



“While the numbers are impressive, our mission is about so much more – it’s about the people we serve and the experiences we create. As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we remain dedicated to making every order count,” he added.



About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global SaaS company that seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, such as Uber Eats, Careem, DoorDash, Deliveroo and Just Eat, allowing food service establishments to improve operations, increase customer satisfaction, and boost profits. Over 43,000 businesses trust Deliverect’s platform and suite of products to power their front of house and back of house. Available in 42 markets worldwide, Deliverect works with restaurants of all sizes as well as leading food brands like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com.

