Latest Delinea Platform innovations, upcoming integrations and new partner program to be showcased at GISEC alongside local partner Shifra

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its expansion in Dubai with a new Azure Data Center. The new facility offers customers in the Middle East increased deployment options to better serve their compliance needs with the company's enhanced cloud infrastructure built on Azure.

"We are on a mission to revolutionize identity security and privileged access, and we want all our customers to reap the benefits," said Mohammad Ismail, Vice President, MEA at Delinea. "The new Azure Data Center gives customers in the Middle East. the peace of mind that their cybersecurity investments with Delinea are future-proofed, thanks to a cloud-native infrastructure, hundreds of integrations and a contractually guaranteed 99.99% uptime. Delinea continues to drive local investment to support regional initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision."

At GISEC 2024, along with unveiling the availability of Delinea’s new Azure Data Center, the company will also present the latest innovations introduced on the Delinea Platform, including, Privilege Control for Server which will help local partners and customers better manage privileged access to Windows, Linux and Unix servers to limit standing privileges and shared credential sprawl and offer greater control mechanisms over user access. As well as showcasing the recent acquisitions and integration of the Authomize and Fastpath capabilities.

The new Azure Data Center will contribute towards the growth of the PAM market, which is forecasted to increase from US$4.26 billion in 2024 to US$11.31 billion in 2028. The Middle East region - driven by Saudi Arabia and the UAE - is a key part of this growth, focusing on digital acceleration and adopting cloud-based operations.

Delinea will be joined at GISEC by Shifra, a value-added distributor based in Dubai. Shifra is one of the founding members of the recently launched Delinea Partner Program, a comprehensive business initiative designed to help partners build thriving practices that cater to their region's growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.

"Being part of GISEC with Delinea for the third year in a row is testament to the company’s deep investment in the Middle East and with local partners," said Ahmed Soltan , Managing Partner at Shifra. "The three-day event is an ideal forum for discussing with customers and prospects about their cybersecurity needs. We are looking forward to showcasing how we are bringing the first cloud-native unified PAM platforms to the Middle East to offer local customers more secure, resilient, and scalable solutions through a local Data Center."

