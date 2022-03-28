Delektia won the recognition for innovating in the fully cooked, frozen, and ready-to-heat meals category bringing authentic Middle Eastern dishes with high quality and convenience to customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Delektia, an innovative company in the Middle East's frozen food industry and the leader in the fully-cooked, frozen and ready-to-heat meals category, has been adjudged as ‘Voted Product of the Year 2022’, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for marketing and industry innovation.

Established in France in 1987, Voted Product of the Year operates in more than 45 countries around the world with the goal of guiding consumers to the best new products available on the market and to reward industries for marketing innovation. It conducts extensive customer surveys to assess products that stand out for market innovation and Delektia’s line of authentic products, based on traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, was adjudged the winner.

In a short span of time since its market launch in September 2021, Delektia has gained market leadership through its commitment to quality and food hygiene. Using recipes carefully chosen from a wide range of traditional Middle East dishes, Delektia had conducted over four years of research to perfect the recipes. The products are then packaged using blast-freezing technology to ensure the nutrient value is not lost and for long-term storage, ensuring freshness during consumption.

Delektia’s top sellers include Dawood Basha (meatball stew), Mloukhieh with Chicken (mallow leaves), Lentil Soup, and Ruz with Vermicelli (Rice). The company has adopted a distributor-based go-to-market strategy and contracted Emirates Snack Foods (ESF) to sell products online and in over 300 supermarkets around the UAE and Oman. MEDICA has also recently been contracted cover the Jordan market.

Ziad Bushnaq, Managing Partner of Delektia, said: “To be Voted Product of the Year is a strong testament to the acceptance of our products by our consumers. Their feedback is most valuable to us and when they endorse us through their votes, it shows that our products make a difference to their lives. In an extremely competitive industry, we are honoured to receive this recognition which demonstrates that we place consumers at the heart of our operations. We will continue to develop new products that appeal to their preferences, and most importantly, we will ensure that all our products are packaged to the highest standards of quality and hygiene.”

Delektia uses latest blast freezing technology system to preserve the food’s nutrients. No additives & preservatives added to the products and consumers can safely store the meals without any loss of nutritional value using the technology with a twelve-month shelf life. Winning the recognition further positions Delektia on the global map in the food category and further strengthens its credibility towards its core stakeholders – their consumers.

-Ends-

About Delektia

Delektia is an innovative frozen food brand, all lovingly designed to retain the nutritional value of their ingredients while delivering a comforting taste of home. Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Delektia's recipes are based on traditional favourites from across the Middle East, and each dish is carefully prepared and packaged using cutting-edge blast-freezing technology that preserves quality throughout storage and delivery.