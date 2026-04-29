With construction advancing across multiple projects and a growing portfolio of residential and hospitality assets, DECA continues to progress its 2026 pipeline, with activity across prime Dubai districts and strategic waterfront destinations

Dubai, As Dubai’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term growth, 2026 is not simply another year in DECA's calendar-it marks a defining chapter. As a third-generation developer with over 40 years of experience, DECA is accelerating its transition into a diversified real estate platform-one that operates across owned developments and strategic mandates, guided by long-term vision, design integrity, and disciplined execution.

With construction in full swing across multiple landmark projects and a rapidly expanding portfolio of residential and hospitality assets, the UAE-based developer is unleashing approximately 2,100 residential units and hospitality keys across prime Dubai districts and strategic waterfront destinations. DECA Properties remains firmly committed to advancing its development pipeline, awarding construction contracts, and progressing multiple projects across key UAE locations.

Construction is advancing across several developments, and new contracts are being awarded, further strengthening DECA’s position as a long-term developer focused on delivery, execution, and confidence in the UAE’s fundamentals, as well as its belief in the country’s stability, diverse economy, investor confidence, urban planning, and forward-looking economic vision. This structured approach ensures projects move forward with clarity, financial discipline, and delivery focus.

This includes, construction progress across existing developments, awarding of main contractor packages, continued consultant and engineering mobilization, design finalization across new pipeline projects.

That momentum is clearly reflected in the numbers. More than 3,500 sales transactions were recorded by the Dubai Land Department in the first week of March alone, signalling continued strength across both off-plan and secondary markets. DECA's recent participation in the 24/7/365 days Dubai Property Exhibition Centre (DPS) further highlights the developer's active engagement with key industry platforms and market stakeholders.

"DECA's 2026 outlook reflects disciplined growth, design-led thinking, and a commitment to delivering environments shaped by place and long-term vision. Each development is approached with clarity, structure, and

enduring intent." -DECA’s Spokesperson

Portfolio at a Glance

DECA's 2026 pipeline -its largest to date -comprises 2,155 units and keys either under active development or at an advanced stage of planning:

1,557 residential units across owned developments and strategic mandates

598 hospitality keys within emerging business districts

Owned Developments

Avana Residences, Jumeirah Village Circle. The wellness-focused Avana Residences stands as one of DECA's most significant near-term milestones-and a clear signal of the developer's operational momentum. Construction is not only underway following the recent ground-breaking ceremony, but DECA has pushed the project forward, accelerating its completion to Q3 2027. Designed with integrated smart systems and modern amenities, Avana reflects DECA's commitment to delivering thoughtfully planned communities within one of Dubai's fastest-growing residential districts-and doing so ahead of schedule.

Meydan Horizon, comprising 97 residences designed by internationally acclaimed practice Nikken Sekkei, is preparing for a formal launch with design development complete and completion targeted for Q3 2028. Drawing on the district's rich equestrian heritage, the project will offer refined architecture and carefully curated spaces that speak to a discerning residential audience.

Dubai Land Residential Complex DECA is advancing a further 200 owned residential units within Dubai Land Residential Complex, with planning permissions secured and design finalised, representing another concrete step in the company's expanding footprint across the city.

Al Zorah, Ajman: Beyond Dubai, the natural beauty and tranquillity of Al Zorah form a key waterfront component of DECA's portfolio. Grand Vista is planned to introduce 215 apartments to this serene setting. At the same time, Zorah Waterfront at Marina Al Zorah will deliver 178 marina-front residences alongside integrated retail, bringing a sense of place and community to one of the UAE's most prized coastal destinations.

Hospitality Expansion

DECA's entry into hotel apartments is a direct response to the rising demand for hybrid residential-hospitality assets, professionally managed. These amenity-rich urban addresses blend the ease of hotel living with the depth of a home.

Dubai Science Park, an upcoming project within one of the city's leading innovation hubs, will introduce 303 hotel apartments, positioning DECA at the intersection of professional living and urban convenience.

Dubai Production City (IMPZ) A 295-key, four-star hotel apartment development will feature 276 guest rooms, 15 suites, and four accessible suites, complemented by full-service amenities including dining venues, meeting facilities, leisure spaces, and wellness offerings. With operator alignment progressing across both developments, DECA is establishing a hospitality offer that goes well beyond accommodation.

Strategic Partnerships

In addition to its owned pipeline, DECA extends its residential footprint through carefully selected partner-led projects. At the heart of this is Unico, a landmark development within Dubai Land Residential Complex comprising approximately 700 residential units. Appointed as the exclusive sales and marketing partner, DECA is leading the project's commercial positioning and activation-a mandate that reflects the trust placed in the developer's expertise and its capacity to deliver at scale on behalf of third-party assets.

Looking Ahead

The road ahead for DECA is one of continued focus and purposeful expansion. The roadmap centres on waterfront opportunities, integrated hospitality concepts, and deeper presence within well-connected growth corridors, always with an emphasis on portfolio balance and steady, executable progress.

Sustainability and smart integration remain embedded across every project, with energy-conscious building practices and integrated smart home systems ensuring that what DECA builds today is built for tomorrow.

2026 is not a moment of arrival-it is a moment of acceleration. As the portfolio advances and the multi-asset platform takes shape, DECA's focus remains fixed on what has always driven its work: commercial viability, long-term delivery, and the creation of places that endure.

To learn more about DECA and its upcoming projects, please visit

https://deca-properties.com/