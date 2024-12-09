Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, announced the expansion of its charter fleet with the addition of several new state-of-the-art aircraft. With the introduction of a Bombardier Global 7500 – one of only two available for charter in the Middle East, the Bombardier Global XRS, Challenger 604, two Hawker 4000 jets and a Pilatus PC-12, DCAF is continuing its commitment to offering unmatched luxury, flexibility and safety for its high-net-worth clientele.

As Dubai and the wider UAE continue to attract an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the demand for private charter services has experienced significant growth with the market projected to grow by 5% from 2025 to 2030. As per the latest industry reports, the number of HNWIs in the UAE has surged by 55 per cent over the past decade, reaching approximately 68,000 HNWIs in 2023, with an expected net inflow of 6,700 millionaires by the end of 2024.

The UAE has firmly established itself as a global hub for business, tourism and leisure, drawing affluent clients seeking both convenience and exclusivity in their travel options. DCAF’s expanded charter fleet is a direct response to this demand, offering clients seamless, luxury travel experience and access to some of the latest, most advanced aircraft available in the industry today.

“We are excited to offer these new aircraft to our clients, as it marks a key milestone in our journey of expanding services and meeting the rising demand in the private aviation sector,” said, Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal. “The growth of the charter market in the region reflects a significant shift towards greater convenience, privacy and flexibility, which our services are designed to deliver. This fleet expansion reinforces our commitment to excellence, offering clients an unparalleled travel experience with the highest standards of safety and luxury.”

The newly added aircraft offer a broad range of options from the ultra-long-range capabilities of the Global 7500, which connects Dubai to global destinations such as New York, Tokyo, Brazil and Cape Town, to the versatile PC-12 turboprop ideal for short regional hops, the fleet is designed to cater to all travel preferences. The Hawker 4000 and Challenger 604 are both equipped to handle mid-to-long haul routes, ensuring seamless transitions for business travelers and vacationers alike.

“Charter flights offer an unparalleled combination of flexibility and convenience that aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of our VVIP clientele,” said Paul James, Director of Sales and Aircraft Management at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal. “Whether it’s for a business trip to Europe, a leisure vacation in Africa, or a long-haul flight to the Americas, our new fleet enables us to cater to all travel preferences, from short regional hops to ultra-long-range global flights. We are proud to offer a service that places the client’s comfort and safety at the forefront, while ensuring reliability and seamless operations.”

All the new aircraft on DCAF’s charter fleet are equipped with the latest amenities to ensure a premium travel experience. These include high-speed Wi-Fi, personalized catering, reclining seats, onboard entertainment and fully customizable flight routes to suit individual preferences. Every detail is taken care of by an experienced team, including dedicated charter sales staff available 24/7, highly trained pilots and cabin attendants who specialize in delivering VIP services. With the added luxury of fully tailored travel itineraries, clients can enjoy a seamless and stress-free experience, from booking to landing.

DC Aviation Group has an impeccable safety record of over 40,000 incident-free flight hours and all group businesses prioritize safety as the cornerstone of their operations. DCAF is one of only two International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) Stage 3 certified FBO’s in the Midde East and one among 27 organisations globally to attain this highest level of safety standard, comprehensive safety protocols and adherence to international aviation safety standards ensure that clients can travel with confidence.

DCAF is a joint venture between Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group and Stuttgart-based DC Aviation Group. For more information on DCAF’s charter services, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae/ , email charter@dc-aviation.ae

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim’s strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sqm and 7,500 sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,000 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700 sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

