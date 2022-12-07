Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has announced the launch of a wheel shop at its facility located at Dubai South offering customers a comprehensive range of services including tyre changes and wheel overhauls.

The launch of the wheel shop will enable DCAF to provide services on a range of aircraft wheels including Challenger 604/605/650, Global Express and Global 7500 with plans to expand the scope of services to also cover Challenger 850, 300/350 and Airbus A320 Series in addition to other maintenance requests.

Chris Rosewarne, Maintenance Manager at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “The launch of the wheel shop perfectly complements our existing maintenance portfolio. The wheel shop will allow us to provide full wheel and tyre services to our customers at competitive pricing and improve turn around times.

“We are also investing in our technicians and support staff to increase our overall capacity allowing DCAF to handle larger maintenance inspections and or multiple projects. We also plan to increase support capability for the Airbus 320 series as well as building on our Challenger 604 Series and Global Express capability,” he added.

As part of the requirement for the wheels shop, DCAF obtained its EASA approvals last month. The company is audited by the German Luftfahrt-Bundesamt (LBA) and is authorized to issue an EASA Form 1.

For more information on DCAF’s maintenance services and the wheel shop, please email Maintenance@dc-aviation.ae.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700sqm and 7,500sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000sqm and apron area to 13,000sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage, to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

