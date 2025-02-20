The Land Lease Agreement with MODON kicks off DataVolt’s development of a sustainable AI-Ready data center that will offer cutting-edge cooling systems and an eco-friendly design.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – DataVolt, a developer, investor, and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, and The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) have agreed land lease terms for the development of a state-of-the-art AI-Ready data center in Riyadh. The 55,000 square meter plot is located in east Riyadh’s First Technology Park. The data center facility will be designed for advanced AI processing and will serve growing demand from hyperscalers, cloud and content providers, and enterprises in the KSA.

DataVolt will build a sustainable data center facility on the plot with cutting-edge cooling systems, and with an advance circularity approach. The data center facility will also be powered by optimized energy solutions.

“We are providing mission-critical digital infrastructure that will support the KSA’s position as a global leader in AI while offering customers sustainable data center solutions. Over many months, we have worked in collaboration with MODON to develop this project and we are proud to move forward and deliver another state-of-the-art facility,” said Rajit Nanda, CEO at DataVolt. “Every step we take directly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and supports the government’s goal of diversification and sustainability across the economy and society as a whole.”

DataVolt’s investors and team have successfully developed and operated over 20GW of renewable energy assets across nine countries, deploying scalable and cost-effective solutions. Its unique approach increases operational efficiencies, reduces carbon emissions, and enables customers to grow their digital footprint while meeting sustainability goals.

“The opportunity in artificial intelligence is accelerating and we are focused on both enabling AI innovation while ensuring we minimize its impact on the environment. We have the technology, expertise, and talent to deliver trusted sustainable data center facilities and ensure that society benefits from a cleaner and greener digital economy,” said Nanda.

DataVolt has demonstrated its technical, development, delivery and operational capabilities as part of the assessment process to deliver sustainable, high performance data centers. This development is part of DataVolt’s $5 billion investment in the Kingdom, which supports digital infrastructure delivery.

ABOUT The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON)

Modon Since its establishment in 2001 has been undertaking the development and supervision of industrial lands and integrated infrastructure. Today, it oversees 39 existing and under development industrial cities across the Kingdom, in addition to private industrial cities and complexes.

Modon succeeded in raising the area of developed industrial lands until now more than 219 million m² . These cities manage more than 7000 industrial and investment contracts and more than 6900 factories between producer, existing and under construction and establishment, employing more than 590,000 male and female employees.

ABOUT DataVolt

DataVolt is an operator of data centers, integrating dedicated high-availability multi-technology renewable energy infrastructure solutions and green fuels, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and scalability. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices currently in the USA, Uzbekistan, India, and the UAE, and presence in South Korea and South Africa. DataVolt has strong global ambitions spanning across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. DataVolt’s core focus is servicing the needs of hyperscalers, large enterprises, and government institutions.