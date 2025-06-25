As part of its comprehensive expansion strategy, Darna for Real Estate and Construction has unveiled a new visual identity under the name DRC – Darna for Real Estate & Construction.

This rebranding initiative is aligned with the company’s broader strategic vision to reinforce its footprint in Egypt’s real estate market, unlock new growth opportunities, and broaden its portfolio of current and upcoming projects.

Mohamed El-kot, Chief Development Officer at DRC, stated that the introduction of the new identity represents a significant strategic milestone in the company’s evolution.

He explained that the rebranding reflects a more progressive and innovative approach, marking the start of a new growth phase centered on improving operational efficiency and adapting swiftly and effectively to market dynamics and the evolving needs of clients and investors.

He added, “We are not merely redesigning a logo—we are reintroducing our company to the real estate market with well planned development plans that reflect our future ambitions. The new identity represents a more advanced and growth-ready phase, embodying our firm commitment to delivering high-quality projects that make a real difference and meet the aspirations of our clients and partners in success.”

He noted that the launch of the new visual identity is part of a broader strategy to redefine the brand and ensure cohesive and consistent communication across all customer and partner touchpoints, thereby strengthening the company’s presence and enhancing its distinction in the real estate market.

He further pointed out that this step builds on a distinguished track record that began in 1990, when Darna was established as a company specializing in real estate and construction. Over the past three decades, the company has successfully completed 47 projects across prime locations, including New Cairo, Nasr City, El Shorouk, Maadi, and Heliopolis, with a total built-up area exceeding 120,000 sqm.

He stated that landmark projects such as TERRACE, LONG ISLAND, and MC3 represent significant milestones in DRC’s portfolio. Recognized for their exceptional design, strategic locations, and superior construction quality, these projects reflect the company’s deep-rooted expertise in delivering high-quality real estate developments.

El-kot disclosed that DRC continues to expand its real estate portfolio, having successfully developed Terrace Mall, a mixed-use development launched in 2019 and delivered in 2021. The project integrates commercial, administrative, and medical spaces within two buildings, each featuring a ground floor plus three upper levels, complemented by three underground levels dedicated to parking facilities.

Strategically located in El Shorouk City, the project hosts major international brands and leading banks and is currently entering a new phase of expansion.

The company also successfully completed long Island, a second home project in Marsa Matrouh, delivered to the highest standards of quality. In addition, the company has delivered MC3 (Medical Centre 3), a premium medical project in Nasr City that highlights both DRC’s sectoral breadth and the strength of its diverse portfolio, which it aims to further expand in the near future to align with evolving market needs.

He concluded that the company is entering a new phase of growth and expansion, building on past achievements while paving the way for broader real estate ventures.

The company revealed its preparations for a new project, which is expected to serve as a key milestone in its expansion strategy and a distinctive landmark in East Cairo.