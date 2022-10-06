With the DaVinci tower perched atop the Dubai Canal, each home has been designed to offer its residents the best view of Dubai’s panoramas

The apartments will feature the bespoke line of Pagani branded furniture

Dubai, UAE: Dar Al Arkan Global, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, and Italian Hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili, unveiled the first apartment at the magnificent DaVinci tower located in Downtown Dubai. The apartment, a residential masterpiece, gave prospective buyers a glimpse into the world's first-ever Pagani-inspired exclusive space as well as the uniqueness of the Da Vinci tower’s apartment portfolio.

Reflecting the cornerstone of Horacio Pagani’s creative philosophy that combines form and function to create unique, handmade objects, all 80 apartments will be adorned with tailored pieces from the line of Pagani branded furniture. This, combined with a blend of high-end marble and wooden flooring dotted with chevron patterns, doors bearing the Pagani emblem, and custom lighting, is nothing short of captivating.

The three-bedroom apartment redefines the dimensions of space for those looking to make Dubai their home. It also demonstrated a unique confluence of Italian and contemporary design excellence that is slated to characterise the entire inventory, epitomising Pagani's craftmanship and emphasising the concept of Living Above Luxury.

Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. said: “It is exhilarating to see the Pagani brand essence come to life in the interior and furniture design space, for the first time in the world. This apartment will bear witness to what the DaVinci tower is set to bring to Dubai in the form of one of the world's most sought-after addresses. We are proud of our partnership with Dar Al Arkan, as it marks a key step forward in our long-term growth strategy to further consolidate our positioning as an iconic brand globally.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Al Arkan Global, said: “At Dar Al Arkan, we are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve through our unique approach, and the collaboration with Pagani Automobili is a testament to this. The DaVinci tower is slated to set a new benchmark as a true work of art, and I am confident that the unveiling of the first apartment will further fortify our clientele’s trust in our ability to create a life of exclusivity for them.”

While Pagani’s signature style will be weaved in all corners of the apartments, every room will have a distinct character. From the kitchen, with its Italian design and welcoming feel, to the car simulator room, exemplifying a perfect man cave with its leather padded walls and cockpit-inspired shape, these one-of-a-kind apartments will set a new standard for contemporary living.

All the apartments will have private outdoor spaces and open flowing light-filled interiors, with panoramic views of the canal, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai, providing a relaxing haven where every nook has been meticulously designed to delight the senses.

A stunning 800 million development, DaVinci tower features high-end one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and a uber luxurious penthouse shaped like a globe with a private elevator. The common areas will be well appointed with a fully equipped gymnasium, swimming pool, and a stunning sky garden, all designed with utmost attention to detail. Residents will also have access to additional luxury facilities and services. The tower will also have a grand lobby with a 24/7 concierge and security service.

So, if you are looking for a home unlike any other, come discover the world of Pagani with us at the DaVinci Tower.

For more details call 800 40 40 4 to book your visit or click here https://www.daralarkan.com/project/dar-al-arkan-pagani-tower/