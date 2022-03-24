AIDA is an ode to the glorious Sea of Oman and undisturbed nature, where high curvaceous cliffs flawlessly meet deep waters

Dubai, UAE: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) - the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, have signed an agreement recently at Expo 2020 Dubai to develop ‘AIDA’ one of the largest premium, mixed-use real estate projects located in the Yiti area in Muscat.

The project marks Dar Al Arkan’s first entry into Oman to drive the development of the property market and support the growth of Oman’s real-estate sector in accordance with Oman Vision 2040. The value of the investment in the project from both parties will reach SR6 billion, and it will be developed in three stages on an area of 3.5 million square metres.

Through the partnership, Dar Al Arkan will develop a mixed-use project in Yiti and Yankat areas, 20-minutes from Downtown Muscat, a paradise with a distinctive terrain where the earthy atmosphere envelops as part of a large master development, situated 100m above the shores and overlooking the Sea of Oman in Muscat, comprising of 3,500 residential units of medium-sized villas, townhouses, and low-rise apartments. A place with two charming hotels of 450 rooms, a plaza filled with cafes and restaurants, a gated promenade with luxury retail and other amenities.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: “We are excited to become part of this unique project. Oman has always offered an exceptional experience for residents and tourists, and the development of Yiti and Yankat areas will further elevate the nation’s offering and position it as a world-class destination. Our project in Oman builds on Dar Al Arkan’s strategic aspirations of elevating the standards and quality of the real-estate sector in the region, but most importantly, with this project, we’re working to ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to building a large, mixed-use development that fits in with the characteristics of the area. AIDA sits atop one of the world’s highest peaks, a place where all the noise is quietened, composing a beautiful symphony. Overlooking one of the most breath-taking horizons in the world, will lie a place bubbling with inspiration.”

Hashil Bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, said: “We are delighted to work with Dar Al Arkan on this master project that is being developed with world class expertise. We believe they share the same vision with regards to balanced and sustainable building practices, and this is a critical factor in the success of this project. The project is strategically designed as an extension to Muscat city to showcase the vision of progress and sustainable urbanisation. AIDA will become an attractive and sought-after destination with its many residential, entertainment, cultural, retail and recreational offerings that will put Oman on the regional and global tourism map, as well as drive foreign investment and stimulate key economic sectors that will help achieve Oman Vision 2040.”

The project is one of the largest urban developments in Oman, extending to a total area of over 11 million square kilometres. The project masterplan was designed to ensure innovative standards in urban development and place-creation, and the adoption of architectural foundations in harmony with the rich natural surroundings.

In line with the Sultanate's ambitious plans for economic diversification, the project plays a pivotal role in increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to support the national GDP. Based on the position of OMRAN Group as the active national arm in the development of the tourism sector, the project will contribute to providing promising investment opportunities and creating a fertile environment to attract capital and foreign direct investment.

About Dar Al Arkan Properties:

Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com

About OMRAN Group:

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) was established in 2005 by the Government as the executive arm of the Sultanate responsible for delivering the objectives contained in the 2040 National Tourism Strategy. OMRAN Group works closely with the Ministry of Tourism and other Government entities to identify priorities, projects and opportunities that will maximise the potential of the Sultanate’s tourism sector.

OMRAN group develops relationships that create solid foundations for future economic diversification and prosperity of Oman, as well as providing outstanding long-term investment opportunities for private and public sector companies. OMRAN's proven track record of delivering tourism projects to a world-class standards is an outcome of commitment to integrity, transparency and collaboration. By working in partnership with local communities and embracing the unique aspects of Oman's culture and heritage, the group has built sustainability into every project while safeguarding the natural beauty of the country for the future generations. www.omran.com

