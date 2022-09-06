Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, today announces the appointment of Naresco Contracting LLC as the main contractor for the construction of Skyz Tower, a Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower with elegantly-designed apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh475 million.

Skyz will be developed at an 67,837.39 square feet plot of land at Arjan, close to the Miracle Garden with easy access to Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway. The tower overlooks Miracle Garden, Arabian Ranches and Motor city communities. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 percent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

Danube Properties current development portfolio involves 8,272 residential units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.65 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion-nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

Main contractor is responsible to construct an assigned project, as per the developer’s or project owner’s timeline and specifications. Main contractor is legally bound to deliver complete project on time and as per quality. Main contractors usually hire sub-contractors and suppliers to help them in completing the project. As per the contract, Naresco Contracting will construct and deliver Skyz Projecttill the end of Q3 2024.

“As a customer-centric and delivery-focussed developer, today we are announcing the appointment of the main contractor for Sky tower that reinforces our commitment to deliver homes to our customers on time and with the right quality,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said.

“A property developer’s credibility depends on timely delivery of the project and as per quality. We are very conscious of our commitment to our customers-our biggest stakeholders. Since entering the real estate business, we have been delivering projects on time and on quality."

“Naresco Contracting has previously constructed our projects and delivered on time. This time also, we have put our trust on them to deliver the project on time-to our satisfaction.”

Naresco Contracting LLC, a Dubai-based construction company with 36 years of legacy in the construction industry, has delivered 129 projects while 20 more are at various stages of construction. It currently has more than 4,500 employees on payroll and vast group of companies actively involved in their construction business. It had successfully delivered a number of projects for Danube Properties, including Glit 1, 2 and 3 and Miraclz.

Abdulla Abdulkarim AlArif, Chairman of Naresco Contracting, says, “We are very pleased to be working with Danube Properties for the construction of the Skyz Tower, after successfully delivering a number of residential projects to them. It’s a new feather in our cap.

“The award of this contract reflects our client’s renewed trust in our work. We are known as a quality-conscious contractor with a reputation of on-time delivery of projects and achieving Client’s satisfaction.”

Skyz Tower provides holistic amenities from retail arcade, games room, kids play area, state-of-the-art health club, outdoor gymnasium, infinity pool, lilly pool with water beds, kids pool, outdoor jacuzzi, viewing deck, paddle tennis, gazebo, outdoor seating area, water bodies, BBQ area, jacuzzi lounge, party hall with billiards room, business centre and above all Sky Jogging Track.

The concept behind Skyz Tower is to create a new residential destination that celebrates Mediterranean living by maximising usable outdoor space through balconies, terraces, gardens, parks, and plazas. The tower is designed to allow maximum views and light into the scheme and creates a series of ‘external gardens’ distributed around the building linked by an informal route with an outdoor pool and recreation area at various levels.

Sky Jogging Track-a first in the region-is an elevated jogging track for occupants of Skyz Tower, that will help the residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle-in addition to the health club, gymnasium and swimming pool. This reflects Danube Properties’ focus on offering the best lifestyle to the home-owners, so that they can maintain a healthy life.

