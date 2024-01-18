In a concerted effort to underscore the role of energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia's decarbonization journey, Danfoss co-hosted the "Saudi’s Efficient Tomorrow" (SET) event in January 2024, along with the Danish Trade Council. The event not only showcased Danfoss's ready solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative but also emphasized the importance of education and collaboration for a sustainable future.

Energy efficiency is the quickest and most affordable way to decarbonize our economy and ensure reliable and sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. The past 20 years, improvements in energy efficiency have kept a lid on emissions. But the potential of the full-scale effect of deploying energy efficiency in transport, industry and buildings have still not been tapped. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy efficiency improvements can deliver a third of the energy-related emission reductions needed to reach the 2050 Net Zero Scenario. With its vast global experience and presence, Danfoss aims to be the preferred decarbonization partner for Saudi Green Initiative.

Ture Munksgaard, Danfoss Saudi Country Manager, expressed his pride in Danfoss Saudi Arabia's role in promoting energy-efficient solutions aligned with the Kingdom’s vision. "We are committed to providing the right know-how and actively contributing to common decarbonization goals with our team spread across the Saudi Arabia. Working locally, we aim to be a catalyst for positive change in the Saudi Arabian landscape."

The multifaceted event, attended by over 700 participants, featured tailored sessions catering to diverse audiences. A segment dedicated to students highlighted Danfoss's commitment to educating young minds on the significance of energy efficiency. At the same time, Danfoss regional representatives, engaged industry experts with seminars and breakout sessions covering key areas such as refrigeration, HVAC solutions, district cooling, water, chillers, and other critical verticals, followed by a gala dinner.

Ziad Al Bawaliz, Regional President at Danfoss Turkey, Middle East, and Africa, praised Saudi Arabia's proactive approach, adding: "Saudi Arabia stands as an excellent example of forward-thinking in building a sustainable tomorrow. We take pride in contributing to this vision with Danfoss solutions, and our dedicated team, along with our local partners, plays a crucial role in turning this vision into reality."

"The technology we have today can save CO2 emissions. We do not only have to find new solutions, but to implement current existing ones", added Liselotte Plesner, Ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia.

Danfoss continues its commitment to advancing the dialogue on energy efficiency, regularly releasing whitepapers on its whyee.com site, that serve as decarbonization roadmaps for certain industries. The company remains at the forefront, leveraging expertise and collaboration to drive positive change toward a sustainable and decarbonized future.

