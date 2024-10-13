MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has initiated work on a major new project in the Wilayat of Suwaiq, North Al Batinah Governorate, marking a significant step in Oman’s industrial expansion. The new industrial city, designed with comprehensive infrastructure services, aligns with Madayn’s long-term strategy to develop industrial zones across Oman and foster private sector involvement in economic growth.

The strategic location of Suwaiq was a key factor in Madayn’s decision to establish the new industrial city there. Positioned between Muscat and North Al Batinah, Suwaiq’s proximity to the Sea of Oman and the Port of Suwaiq allows it to integrate seamlessly with Oman’s major ports. This will enhance the area’s connectivity to global markets, providing a vital boost to the country’s maritime logistics sector.

Hamoud bin Abdullah al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Suwaiq Industrial City, highlighted the broad objectives behind establishing the industrial city. “Our aim is to strengthen Oman’s economy, enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector, and create jobs,” he said. He added that the city is designed to attract both local and international investments, with a focus on industries that incorporate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Madayn has secured a plot of land covering more than 10 million square meters for the Suwaiq Industrial City. The city will host projects in several key sectors, including food processing, mining, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and manufacturing. The development will also feature light and medium industries, as well as areas dedicated to supporting the industrial sector.

In terms of infrastructure, the city’s first phase will include the construction of road networks, water and sewage systems, lighting, water tanks, and a security fence. Surveillance systems will also be installed to ensure safety. Additionally, the service building, along with a number of ready-made units in the pioneering Madayn complex, will be constructed. Investment opportunities in the developed area are currently being evaluated.

Al Balushi also emphasized that the new industrial city will not only benefit from Suwaiq’s strategic location but will also contribute to the overall economic development of Oman by strengthening the industrial sector’s production base. The city is expected to attract industries focused on technology and innovation, further diversifying Oman’s economic landscape.

The tender for consultancy services to design and supervise the city’s development has been awarded, with the selected company already beginning the implementation process. This includes preparing a detailed master plan for the entire city, with particular emphasis on the infrastructure required for the first phase of development.

The Assistant Director General noted that several studies are underway to support the project’s planning and execution. These include soil testing, traffic studies, topographical surveys, and environmental assessments, all of which are necessary to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

