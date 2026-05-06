Manama – Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of the Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), received a delegation from Arabian Gulf University (AGU), headed by His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, President of the University, during a visit to the Institute’s laboratory.

The delegation was briefed on the progress of natural pearl testing processes within DANAT laboratories, the associated mechanisms of data analysis, and the advanced scientific techniques used by the Institute in studying the properties of pearls and documenting the data.

The visit comes within the ongoing cooperation between DANAT and AGU, particularly under the “Blue Carbon” project, which focuses on studying the carbon sequestration capacity of pearl oyster habitats and seagrass meadows, as part of broader efforts to understand the role of marine ecosystems in addressing climate change.

Marine surveys and sample collection have been completed as part of the study, while data analysis is currently underway in preparation for the final research report.

This study also represents a continuation of the stages of analysis and research on natural pearls within DANAT’s laboratories, further reinforcing its position as a sustainable “green gem” derived from a renewable natural resource, and deeply rooted in Bahraini culture and heritage, based on achieving a balance between maximizing the benefit of natural resources for local communities while minimizing environmental impact.

The President of the Arabian Gulf University, His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, praised the progress achieved in the research project exploring the impact of climate change on pearl oyster populations and seagrass habitats in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and affirmed that the project demonstrates the value of aligning academic research towards environmental priorities of direct relevance to the region.

“Scientific research is a central pillar of the Arabian Gulf University’s strategic direction. Through its specialized research chairs, the University continues to support studies that respond to the priorities of Gulf communities and contribute practical, knowledge-based solutions to emerging challenges. Shaikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Chair in Geographic Information Systems is a strong example of this approach, given its contribution to research fields closely linked to sustainability and long-term development.”

Dr Al-Fuhaid also commended the advanced technical capabilities available at DANAT’s laboratories, noting their importance in supporting specialized environmental research. He reaffirmed the University’s keenness to expand research partnerships and strengthen the infrastructure needed to produce credible, high-quality and applicable scientific outcomes that advance knowledge-based development and support a more sustainable future.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, commented: “We are proud of our collaboration with AGU, which reflects the importance of research partnerships in advancing scientific understanding of the marine environments associated with natural pearls. Through the Blue Carbon project, this collaboration aligns with DANAT’s efforts to support scientific research that highlights the environmental, cultural and economic value of Bahraini pearls.”

Mrs. Jamsheer added: “Natural pearls are not only an integral part of Bahrain’s identity and heritage but also represent a sustainable natural resource that can be studied through a modern scientific lens. The progress achieved in the analysis and research stages at DANAT’s laboratories reflects the institute’s advanced technical capabilities in supporting current environmental studies. Through these research findings, we aim to contribute practical solutions to global climate challenges and support the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact.

muneera.alfadhel@DANAT.bh

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