Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the launch of the fourth season of its annual health and wellbeing initiative, #RamadanWithDaman. In collaboration with Pura, PureHealth’s AI health companion, the initiative reaffirms Daman’s commitment to promoting active and healthy lifestyles during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

First launched in 2022, the initiative encourages individuals across the UAE to adopt healthier daily habits during Ramadan. The fourth season of the challenge will run from the first day of Ramadan until the end of the Holy Month, giving participants the opportunity to track their progress, stay active on a daily basis, and compete for valuable prizes that recognise their dedication.

The 2026 edition places a renewed focus on families, in line with the UAE’s national theme, the Year of Family, encouraging households to build positive routines through shared walking and being active.

Emphasising Daman’s commitment to healthier communities and family wellbeing across the UAE, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said: “This year’s edition of #RamadanWithDaman invites families to come together to adopt healthier habits, strengthen connections, and embrace a more active and balanced lifestyle throughout Ramadan, in a way that is practical, inclusive, and aligned with national priorities.”

He added: “Our goal is rooted in building healthier and happier communities across the UAE. We believe that lasting wellbeing starts at home, which is why encouraging families to build positive habits together is key to fostering a culture of health and togetherness that extends well beyond Ramadan.”

Participants can register for the challenge via the Pura app, PureHealth’s AI health companion, and track their daily steps throughout the month. Winners will be selected across two categories. The first is Walk & Win, which recognises participants who record the highest number of steps within the challenge on the Pura app. The second is the #RamadanWithDaman Ambassador category, which recognises participants who actively engage by sharing their progress and encouraging family and friends to take part. Participants are encouraged to visit Daman’s official website for eligibility criteria and prize details.

As part of its Ramadan wellbeing initiatives, Daman has launched the Ramadan Wellness Guide to support individuals and families in adopting healthier habits throughout the Holy Month. The company is also hosting a series of expert-led webinars in collaboration with leading healthcare partners. The first session took place on Monday, 16 February, and was led by specialised experts. A second webinar is scheduled for 23 February 2026. Together, the sessions focus on nutrition, physical activity, mental wellbeing, sleep, and practical ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle while fasting.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

