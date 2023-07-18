Works completed successfully over 25 hours

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based developer DAMAC Properties has announced that its Cavalli Tower has achieved a significant milestone with the initial casting of the raft foundation on-site at Dubai Marina.

The casting consisted of over 2,000 tonne of steel reinforcement and 4,500 cubic metres of concrete and was completed over a period of 25 hours.

The substructure of the tower was designed under the supervision of the DAMAC technical team, while the contracting company China State executed the works in close coordination with DAMAC’s Project Management Team.

The solidification of the foundation marks a critical phase in the construction of the 71 storey luxury residential tower that vows to set new standards in elegance and luxury in the Dubai skyline.

The tower is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and will feature premiere interior designs by renowned Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli and breathtaking views of Dubai’s renowned Palm Jumeriah.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication, skill, and meticulous planning that have gone into the construction of Cavalli Tower. With the foundation now in place, we are confident to move forward with increased momentum and fervour, and deliver a world-class product in good time," said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC. "We are thrilled to see the progress made so far, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence as we continue to shape this iconic landmark."

Cavalli Tower has a development value of approximately AED 2 billion and consists of 436 units divided into three sections. The first section is categorised as ‘luxury’, the middle section features ‘upper luxury’ units while the top floors’ units offer ‘super luxury’ features and finishes.

The tower’s luxury and upper luxury sections will have access to a private sky pool and sky gardens, while the super luxury category features an infinity pool, a cigar lounge, and a private pavilion where residents can host their private gatherings.

All units from a two-bedroom apartment or a five-bedroom duplex will feature high ceilings and sea vistas from the unit’s balcony. The tower will also include a four-storey-high lobby, a Malibu Bay-inspired beach pool in the gardens, and bespoke services such as 24-hour butler service, a la carte housekeeping service, and other offerings.

-End-

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial, and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 43,700 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties: Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

E: niall.mcloughlin@damacgroup.com