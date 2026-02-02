Valencia brings residential living into the heart of the district, with prices starting at AED 725,000.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has launched Piazza Roma offices and Valencia apartments within DAMAC Lagoons District, a multi-use, lifestyle-led community. Unveiled at a dazzling launch at Coca-Cola Arena, this is a 24/7 live–work–play destination, anchored by DAMAC Mall and activated by water, culture, and community.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: “DAMAC Lagoons District is our next step in building a community that optimises life. We’re bringing together two powerful ideas of waterfront wellbeing and a high-energy urban district, so residents and professionals can spend less time commuting and more time living. Valencia and Piazza Roma reflect a more human, more walkable Dubai: one where the best of the city is just minutes away.”

Located in Dubailand, Lagoons District is planned around decentralised cores, prioritising integrated, sustainable community planning, optimised travel distances, and a mall-integrated lifestyle. Conceptually, it is designed to help working parents reclaim up to 20% more time by placing key touchpoints of home, work, retail, wellness and community spaces within a short walk.

Positioned for fast, practical connectivity, Piazza Roma and Valencia have an optimal location with key Dubai destinations within easy reach: 8 minutes to DAMAC Mall, 10 minutes to Saudi German Clinic, 17 minutes to Trump International Golf Club, 19 minutes to Global Village, and 30 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport.

Amenities and Community Features

At the heart of the community is a human-centric public realm that supports day-to-night energy, anchored by retail within an easy walk, shaped by sustainability-led planning.

The immersive experience includes an Interactive Digital Boardwalk with LED paving, smart benches and responsive art; a Floating Digital Art Gallery where projection-based drift across the water; and Smart Pop-Up Retail Capsules that plug in and transform week by week, keeping the destination fresh.

A Mall-to-Lagoon Experience Bridge creates a sensory transition using sound, scent and visuals, leading to a striking Flamenco Stage, a purpose-built performance venue with sculptural lighting, professional-grade flooring, lighting and acoustics for live dance and music. Wellness is woven in with an Aqua Gym featuring submerged fitness stations, resistance zones and water-based circuits, alongside outdoor yoga and spa areas cooled by a climate-smart water canopy.

Valencia: Mediterranean-inspired lagoon living

Valencia brings residential living into the heart of the district. The architecture includes curated amenities, such as lagoon-front social spaces, wellness zones, and Mediterranean-style lounges inspired by Italian coastal living with rustic textures, soft lighting, and artisanal décor.

Ticket prices: Studios from AED 725,000; 1BR from AED 1.30 million; 2BR from AED 1.84 million.

Studios from AED 725,000; 1BR from AED 1.30 million; 2BR from AED 1.84 million. Building detail: G+2P+13F, 779 units.

Piazza Roma: offices within the district

Piazza Roma introduces workplaces minutes away from retail, experiences, and the lagoon’s wellness ecosystem. It is positioned to serve modern businesses seeking talent-friendly, experience-led workplaces within integrated communities.

Office sellable sizes: ~1,564.17 to 3,167.84 sq ft (145.31–294.30 sqm).

~1,564.17 to 3,167.84 sq ft (145.31–294.30 sqm). Average ticket price: AED 7.4 million

AED 7.4 million Office tower detail: 1B+LG+G+8F, office area 37,350 sqm, 747 parking spaces.

An investment proposition backed by performance

The DAMAC Lagoons District launch builds on the investment story emerging from the DAMAC Lagoons community over the past three years. With gross rental yields of approximately 9% to 11% based on achieved lease levels, secondary-market performance data indicates average ROI of ~47% over an average holding period of around three years, rising to ~69% for projects approaching handover. As handovers progress, the shift from off-plan to fully income-producing properties is expected to further strengthen DAMAC Lagoons’ long-term investment fundamentals.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 54,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

