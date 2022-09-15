The UAE nabbed the prestigious ‘honoured country’ title this year

DAMAC is among the most integral pieces of the UAE success story

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties is pleased to be participating in the 86th annual Thessaloniki International Fair in Greece where the honoured country this year is the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE is leaving its mark on this year’s week-long event, which is taking place from September 10-18, participating at Pavilion 13 with a significant number of enterprises and entities, including DAMAC Properties.

The Dubai-based property developer, which was established in 2002, has been an integral part of the UAE development story, as its unique towers have shaped Dubai’s skyline. The developer success in Dubai, bolstered by Dubai’s economic performance this year, has propelled it to expand regionally and globally and now has projects across the Middle East, Europe and North America, with more than 42,000 completed homes and 28,000 in development.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this global and prestigious fair and standing side by side the most successful enterprises of the UAE. The story of DAMAC’s success runs in tandem with the UAE’s success story and we continue to be inspired and guided by our visionary leaders who have set such a great example for us to follow,” Niall McLoughlin, DAMAC Senior Vice President said.

DAMAC is showcasing its latest property launches including Cavalli Tower, a 70-storey ultra-luxurious tower in Dubai Marina overlooking Palm Jumeirah branded by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli, as well as its third master development, DAMAC Lagoons, a water-inspired community themed on eight popular tourist destinations on the Mediterranean Sea.

It is also exhibiting its Safa One and Safa Two tower projects branded by luxury Swiss Jeweller de GRISOGONO. These towers will offer residents stunning views of the Dubai Canal, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.

The renowned world fair, which hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors from Greece and foreign countries, each year chooses one of the most interesting markets in the global economy to be the ‘honoured country’. This year, the United Arab Emirates nabbed the prestigious slot.

“Taking into account the importance of approaching new markets, this year’s event welcomes the United Arab Emirates through the institution of the honoured country, giving the opportunity to the two nations to strengthen their historical ties of friendship, together with the incentive for further development of bilateral trade, investment and cultural relations,” read a statement on TIF’s website.