Dubai recorded AED 246.12 billion in real estate sales in Q1 2026, marking a 72.46% increase year-on-year compared to AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, the UAE’s and the Middle East’s largest private real estate developer, has capped off a strong Q1 performance, emerging as the market leader in March 2026. Having achieved AED 3.12 billion in sales across 1,106 transactions, DAMAC is top ranked by transaction volume, significantly ahead of competitors.

The performance reinforces DAMAC’s dominant market position, with a total of 3,663 units sold in Q1 2026, consolidating its role as a key driver of Dubai’s real estate momentum.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain exceptionally strong. Demand continues to grow, and investor confidence in Dubai remains robust, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations.”

March data highlights a clear flight to quality, with buyers gravitating towards developers with proven delivery, strong track records, and financial discipline. DAMAC’s leading transaction volumes signal sustained trust in its product, delivery capability, and long-term value proposition.

In March, DAMAC recorded 1,106 transactions, compared to 795 for Emaar and 578 for Binghatti.[1] DAMAC’s operational strength continues to underpin its market performance. With over 50,000 homes delivered and 55,000 units currently in the pipeline, construction across all DAMAC projects remains firmly on track. Handover timelines are proceeding as scheduled, reflecting the developer’s consistent execution and commitment to delivery.

As global uncertainty continues to shape investor behaviour, Dubai’s real estate market is increasingly defined by stability, performance, and long-term confidence. According to Dubai REST, the emirate recorded AED 246.12 billion in real estate sales in Q1 2026, marking a 72.46% increase year-on-year compared to AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025. The surge underscores Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most attractive and stable investment destinations.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 54,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

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For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

[1] Source: Property Monitor data