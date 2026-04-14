DAMAC District is a visionary mixed‑use community offering an integrated live-work-play environment with retail, wellness, and workplaces located within proximity.

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has launched the final collection of residential units at DAMAC District, introducing 600 studio and one-bedroom apartments. On the back of strong buyer demand, the new release caters to investors and end-users seeking contemporary apartments within a proven master development.

Launched last year, DAMAC District combines residential and commercial towers with collaborative workspaces, wellness-focused facilities, and a diverse blend of retail, cultural, dining, and entertainment options.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties, said:

“DAMAC District Apartments follows exceptional demand for the earlier phases of DAMAC District’s residential and commercial units. It reflects the strong appetite for an integrated urban lifestyle within one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities, DAMAC Hills. These well designed and well-priced homes are a golden opportunity to invest in a destination that is future-focused and designed for convenience, connectivity, and modern living.”

Attractive payment options make DAMAC District Apartments an ideal choice for first-time homebuyers and investors. With one-bedroom units starting from AED 1.1m and studio apartments starting from AED 756,000, this is a unique proposition for those seeking a balanced lifestyle and long-term capital appreciation.

DAMAC District’s wellness offerings include a bespoke gym and AI training lab, outdoor calisthenics, yoga and Pilates, a sensory tank, red light therapy, a zen lounge, and a kids’ playground and pool. Residents benefit from proximity to retail outlets, wellness zones, landscaped areas, and professional workspaces, reinforcing the district’s appeal as a lifestyle-driven hub. The community will also feature social spaces, including a Sunset Bar, BBQ stations, private dining pods, and urban farming zones. And professionals will gain access to smart meeting rooms, pods, and collaborative environments within the district’s commercial tower.

DAMAC District also offers residents and professionals seamless access to Downtown Dubai, top-tier schools, healthcare centres, Dubai World Central Airport, and the prestigious Trump International Golf Club, all within a convenient 20-minute drive.

The launch of these final 600 units presents a last chance for buyers to secure a home in the District, following strong regional and international interest in the initial phases.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com