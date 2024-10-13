The world of sports is evolving, and a new generation is embracing a blend of physical and digital experiences known as ‘phygital’ sports. As a proud Official Member of the World Phygital Community (WPC), Dallah Holding Media (DHM) is taking the lead in bringing phygital sports to Qatar. Through organising events and recruiting local talent, DHM is laying the foundation for Qatar’s bright future in this innovative sports movement.

‘The Games of the Future’, an innovative global tournament, blends traditional sports with digital gaming to create dynamic, hybrid competitions. The first edition featured a total prize pool of US$ 10 million and included 21 disciplines combining physical activity, modern technology and digital environments. With participation from 260 international teams and over 2,000 athletes, the tournament quickly gained recognition as a premier event in the emerging world of phygital sports. Its youth-oriented approach provides a unique platform that resonates with the next generation of athletes and spectators. Through its involvement with the WPC, DHM positions Qatar as a country ready to explore the potential of becoming a key player in this exciting, new sports domain.

"As we are super excited about the phygital movement, we aim to ignite passion among the young generation in Qatar," said Wassim Aldayah, CEO of Dallah Holding Media. "We are committed to fostering a vibrant sports culture that bridges traditional and digital experiences. This is just the beginning of a journey that could see Qatar rise as a leader in phygital sports."

Paving the Way for the Next Generation

Qatar has established itself as a major player on the global sports stage, hosting world-class events like the FIFA World Cup and the annual Qatar Open. Now, with the rise of phygital sports, there is a fresh opportunity to engage a new generation by blending physical athleticism with digital innovation. While Qatar is not yet a bidding host country for the Games of the Future, DHM's initiatives aim to spark local interest and public support.

The journey begins with football as the first discipline in Qatar’s phygital sports landscape. The Regional Tournament is scheduled for 20 to 23 November 2024, followed by the National Tournament, tentatively scheduled for 29 January to 1 February 2025. In these tournaments, top local teams will compete in an exciting single-elimination format, laying the foundation for Qatar’s participation in the Games of the Future 2025 event in Dubai.

About Dallah Holding Media

For over 40 years, Dallah Holding Media has shaped Qatar’s media and events landscape. From award-winning campaigns to community-driven initiatives, DHM has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation. By leading the charge in promoting phygital sports, DHM aims to inspire the youth of Qatar and establish a foundation for the country’s future in this emerging global sport.

Contact Information

For inquiries about the Regional and National Team Tournament or to learn more about phygital sports, contact DHM at phygital@dallahholding.media. Interested teams can join the phygital competition by contacting us, and we will provide enrolment details through a form available online. Starting 20 October 2024, teams can access the form on our microsite: www.dallahholding.media/phygital.