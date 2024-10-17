From newage Smart Building solutions to advanced Fire Alarm and AOP systems offering faster and more accurate fire detection to 8K LED and holographic displays featuring CoB technology. there’s a host of cuttingedge smart Solutions to check out at the leading smart IoT and security tech company’s stall this year

Dubai: Leading provider of video-centric AioT Solutions Dahua Technology MENA is making a powerful impact at GITEX Global 2024, showcasing an array of innovative solutions that promise to revolutionise digital transformation across sectors. As a global leader in smart IoT and security technology, Dahua's presence at this year’s leading annual regional tech event will highlight its commitment to delivering intelligent, efficient, and secure systems designed for the modern world.

“Our solutions at Dahua Technology are set to transform the way we live and work, both at home and in the office,” said Yacob Bai, the President of Dahua Technology MENA, that’s brought a stellar lineup of future-forward technologies at the region’s largest and longest-running tech event of its kind this year to reaffirm their position as market leaders in emerging business solutions. “By integrating cutting-edge video-centric AIoT technology, we’re creating smarter, more secure environments that enhance productivity, streamline operations, and improve overall quality of life. Our presence at GITEX Global 2024 this year showcases not just our technological advancements but our vision of a future where intelligent, efficient, and safe systems become the foundation of modern living and working spaces.”

Laying foundations for future living and working spaces, tech by tech

One of the standout offerings from Dahua this year is its Smart Building solution, which is designed to enhance security and convenience in both residential and commercial properties. With high-definition IP intercom systems and intelligent access control solutions, Dahua replaces traditional paper-based visitor management systems with smart, digital technologies. This solution provides property managers with efficient tools to streamline operations while maintaining top-tier security.

In line with its commitment to safety, Dahua will also present its advanced Fire Alarm and AOP systems, which offer faster and more accurate fire detection. Designed to ensure a timely response and minimise risks, these systems are essential for protecting lives and property.

Dahua's Smart Home solution will be a major highlight at the exhibition, featuring the innovative Hero and Picoo wireless security series. These products offer advanced features such as dual-lens cameras and one-click proactive calling, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for homeowners seeking enhanced security.

Another groundbreaking solution being showcased is Dahua’s Smart Parking system, which leverages Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to automate vehicle entry and exit. By integrating intercom functionality, this solution enables efficient, secure, and cost-effective vehicle management for residential complexes, office buildings, and industrial parks.

Dahua’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its Smart Electricity solutions, which optimise energy usage for buildings and cities, helping customers reduce operational costs and enhance energy efficiency. Meanwhile, Dahua’s Smart Education solutions are set to transform classrooms with AI-powered tools such as interactive flat panels and teacher tracking cameras. These technologies enhance the learning experience by providing valuable insights into student behavior and classroom dynamics.

One of the standout attractions at the Dahua booth this year is its 8K LED and holographic displays, featuring advanced Chip-on-Board (CoB) technology. These displays offer exceptional brightness, sharpness, and colour accuracy, making them ideal for creating highly immersive and captivating experiences. Whether for concerts, large-scale events, or corporate environments, these cutting-edge visuals push the boundaries of modern display technology, delivering stunning clarity and depth.

For the retail sector, Dahua is offering Smart Retail Operation Solution which will help businesses gather and analyse in-store data to optimise operations and improve customer experience. Additionally, its Retail Loss Prevention Solution will integrate AI with traditional security systems to protect assets, detect theft, and provide comprehensive surveillance.

Another key exhibit at this year’s GITEX is Dahua’s Dolynk Care platform, a cloud-based system that integrates CCTV, networking, alarms, and smart building solutions to reduce operational costs, making it an invaluable tool for all businesses.

Future-Forward Partnerships:

Dahua Technology also forged two key strategic partnerships at GITEX. The first one, with a key local partner and a public sector entity, aims to bolster public safety and revamp infrastructure using innovative security systems, aligning with the vision of smart cities in the region. The second strategic cooperation agreement with Enterprise Systems Distribution strengthens the partnership in designing and developing smart solutions, which include intelligent transportation systems, smart city initiatives, and smart parking solutions.

Dahua Technology MENA is not just about providing security; it’s about ushering in a new era of innovation and progress tailored to the unique needs of the MENA region.

Dahua Technology MENA

Dahua Technology MENA is a leading provider of video-centric smart IoT (AIoT) solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that enhance various sectors beyond just traditional security systems. With a mission to foster a safer society and smarter living, Dahua offers a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge products and services, including advanced surveillance systems, smart buildings, smart cities, and comprehensive IoT infrastructure.

As a global leader in the industry, Dahua integrates AI, cloud computing, and big data into its offerings to boost safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Headquartered in Dubai, Dahua MENA harnesses its extensive regional presence to support businesses and governments throughout the Middle East and North Africa, driving digital transformation and empowering customers to unlock new possibilities for security, operational intelligence, and overall innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.dahuasecurity.com/mena

