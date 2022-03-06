Dubai, UAE: H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), welcomed a high-level delegation from the Senate of Economy Europe. The delegation led by H.E. Dr. Walter Doring, Chairman of the Senate of Economy, aims to explore future cooperation and investment opportunities offered by the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ).

The meeting was also attended by Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ and Dieter Härthe, Honorary Consul General at the Senate of Economy Europe, as well as representatives of leading innovative European companies across various sectors.

H.E. Al Zarooni said: “Through its world-class fee-zones, including DAFZ, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity, DIEZ offers unique investment opportunities. The three free zones offer advanced infrastructure, supported by an integrated ecosystem, innovative solutions, and a global network of partners. They also offer tax incentives and competitive investment advantages that make them a preferred regional and global destination for all types of investments,”

“The three free zones constitute a strategic hub for business and investment, as they are home to more than 5,000 international multinational companies and SMEs across various sectors. DIEZ seeks to realize the vision of Dubai's wise leadership, in creating a diverse economic market characterized by efficiency and ease of conducting business, in order to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness in various economic sectors. This visit highlights a high level of confidence in DIEZ economic zones, which is a result of their strong record in supporting business growth and sustainability for companies in multiple sectors. The visit has strengthened mutual economic and investment relations with our partners in the European markets.” H.E. added.

For its part, the delegation expressed appreciation for the warm welcome they received. Dr. Walter Döring praised the UAE and the emirate of Dubai for the advanced position in the global trade, as a highly attractive investment ecosystem for FDI. Dr. Döring expressed that the UAE’s wise leadership is renowned for their futuristic vision, which covers all aspects of life, particularly in the business sector.

The delegation toured DAFZ, and explored its dynamic economic environment and integrated facilities. The delegated was briefed on investment and tax incentives, and the world-class business support platforms which built a strong world-wide reputation over the past 25 years. The delegation also received a presentation about the processes that aim to facilitate doing business, as well as a number of existing projects in retail, modern technologies, industries, logistics, shipping and support services.

Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, said: “DAFZ enjoys distinguished relations with various European markets, especially as many European companies are based in the free zone to manage their regional operations. During the meeting, we shed light on these relations and the prospects for their expansion, which will reflect positively on growth and investments,”

“Over the past two decades, DAFZ succeeded in achieving strong growth across various performance indicators, whether in terms of DAFZ-based companies reaching more than 2,200 or in terms of its contribution to the total trade of free zones in Dubai and the UAE. During the meeting, we highlighted how European companies can benefit from the growth of the free zone during the next phase, and the advantages that Dubai provides to their companies. DAFZ's plans and marketing programs focuses on the European market to enhance the presence of its companies in the free zone, which currently amounts to 28%.” Lootah added.

DIEZ was created in 2021 to oversee and enable the operations of DAFZ, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Commerce City, with the aim to achieve integration between the economic zones, enhance their role in supporting the economy, build an economic ecosystem that serves all strategic sectors, and enhance competitiveness. DIEZ houses more than 5,000 firms, including leading companies covering 20 key economic sectors and employing 30,000 people from all over the world.

