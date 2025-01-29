Amna Lootah: Partnership aligns with DAFZ’s commitment to providing integrated services that improve the quality of life within the free zone

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany: The agreement serves as an opportunity to deliver comprehensive medical services tailored to the needs of the DAFZ community

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced a strategic partnership with Fakeeh Health to establish its first smart healthcare clinic in the UAE within DAFZ, reflecting the free zone’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of healthcare services available to its community.

The partnership was formalized during an official ceremony at the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025, the largest healthcare event in the Middle East, held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 27-30 January. The agreement was signed by Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), and Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Vice President, Fakeeh Health and Chief Executive Officer of Fakeeh University Hospital, in the presence of Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Health, along with key officials from both parties.

This partnership will include the development of smart healthcare clinics offering a wide range of high-quality preventive and curative services to employees within DAFZ and the wider community around the free zone. The services will encompass routine check-ups, chronic disease management, and full compliance with the regulations set by the Dubai Health Authority.

Amna Lootah, Director General at DAFZ, said: “We are proud to host the first smart clinic by Fakeeh Health in the UAE within DAFZ. This reflects DAFZ’s commitment to developing an advanced infrastructure that aligns with our vision of creating an integrated ecosystem of services. Our mission is to provide high-quality and comprehensive services that not only improve the quality of life within our free zone but also enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness as a global business hub. By combining Fakeeh Health’s long-standing experience and smart service offerings with our commitment to fostering a business environment that drives innovation, enhances productivity, and supports employees and partners, we aim to create a model that benefits both the community and the broader economy.”

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany said: “We are proud to partner with DAFZ to establish smart clinics that adhere to the latest international standards. This collaboration will enable us to deliver comprehensive medical services that are specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the DAFZ community, with a strong focus on both innovation and quality. This step further strengthens the productive cooperation between DIEZ and Fakeeh Health, and we look forward to applying the best healthcare practices to provide a unique treatment experience. Ultimately, our goal is to offer smart health services that contribute to elevating Dubai’s position as a global role model for advanced healthcare.”

Under the terms of the agreement, DAFZ will provide the logistical support and ideal infrastructure for the clinics, while Fakeeh Health will leverage its medical expertise and resources to deliver world-class healthcare services to the community.