Dubai, U.A.E., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”), the global aviation services company, today announced that it has signed agreements to enter into new long-term, unsecured revolving credit facilities worth US$2.8 billion. The new facilities replace an existing US$1.4 billion facility, and the maturity date of the new facilities is March 2031. The addition of the new facilities increases DAE’s revolving credit facility capacity to approximately US$4 billion.

The new revolving credit facilities comprise both United States Dollar and United Arab Emirates Dirham commitments totaling US$2.3 billion in conventional funding and US$0.5 billion in Shari’a-compliant liquidity from 15 global financial institutions. Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank each acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, and Coordinator on the conventional facility, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger on the Shari’a-compliant facility.

Commenting on the announcement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “We are delighted to announce these new facilities, which further bolster DAE’s liquidity strength. By tapping both conventional and Shari’a-compliant sources of funding, this transaction underscores DAE’s exceptional access to liquidity from both our local banking partners and a globally diversified group of leading financial institutions.”

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its six office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$25 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 22 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Omar Alziri

+971 4 428 9554

press.office@dubaiaerospace.com



Fixed Income Investors

Deion McCarthy

+971 4 428 9576

investorrelations@dubaiaerospace.com