Manama, Bahrain – Amwaj Beachfront has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Cyprus Cybarco Tabet (CCT), one of Bahrain’s leading contracting companies, under which CCT has been appointed as the main contractor to carry out finishing works for the western tower of the Meliá Beachfront development.

The signing ceremony was held at Infracorp’s headquarters in Manama, in the presence of Mr. Majed Al Khan, Chairman of Amwaj Beachfront, and Mr. Ashraf Obaid, Chief Executive Officer of Cyprus Cybarco Tabet (CCT), along with a number of executives and officials from both sides.

The western tower of Meliá Beachfront comprises 240 residential units, while the overall development has a total built‑up area of approximately 250,000 square metres. It features three 22‑storey residential towers including around 700 residential and hotel units, and a five‑storey complex incorporating 94 waterfront townhouses with gardens and a private beach.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Chairman of Amwaj Beachfront, stated: “We are pleased to announce this partnership with CCT in an important step towards moving into the execution phase for the western tower of the Meliá Beachfront project. We have full confidence in their expertise in delivering landmark projects to the highest standards of quality and safety, and in their commitment to sustainable solutions that ensure efficiency, adherence to the agreed timeline and the handover of luxurious waterfront homes that meet expectations for this flagship development.”

For his part, Mr. Ashraf Obaid, Chief Executive Officer of CCT, said: “We are delighted that CCT has been appointed as the main contractor to deliver the finishing works for the western tower of this iconic project, and we value the trust placed in us by Amwaj Beachfront. We will leverage our experience in executing world‑class developments and waterfront destinations, with a steadfast commitment to safety, quality and sustainability, adopting advanced construction methods to ensure full compliance with specifications and timelines, and the delivery of a residential landmark that elevates waterfront living.”

Meliá Beachfront offers a diverse collection of townhouses, premium apartments and branded residences, in addition to a luxury hotel, delivering an integrated beachside lifestyle with a private beach in a prime strategic location at the entrance to Amwaj Islands with direct access to the new Muharraq Ring Road. It is just minutes from key destinations including Marassi Galleria and Bahrain International Airport.

For more information about the Meliá Beachfront project, please visit www.meliabeachfront.com and follow @meliabeachfront on Instagram for the latest updates.

About Amwaj Beachfront

Amwaj Beachfront is a pioneer in the development and operation of luxury beachfront real estate in the Middle East. Established in 2008, its portfolio includes award‑winning resorts, residential projects and mixed‑use properties that combine world‑class amenities with exceptional coastal locations. The company is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development and to delivering authentic guest experiences, continually setting new benchmarks for coastal luxury living in the region.