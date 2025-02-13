Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA achieved the world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in 2024, recording just 0.94 minutes per customer. This breaks its record of 1.06 minutes in 2023 and is significantly lower than the 15-minute average of leading European utilities.

"We are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city for quality of life. To achieve this, we continuously develop Dubai's electricity and water infrastructure through innovation, which we adopt as a key approach to managing facilities through a smart and interconnected network. This enables us to deliver our services according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, efficiency and sustainability, supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities. We have reduced the Customer Minutes Lost in Dubai from 6.88 minutes per year in 2012 to just 0.94 minutes in 2024. This emphasises our leadership in innovation and adopting the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance DEWA’s resilience, agility and readiness to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

"The Smart Grid, which we are implementing in stages with AED 7 billion investments up to 2035, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. It provides advanced features, including enhanced energy transmission and distribution efficiency, reduced losses and improved electric load management. A key programme launched under the Smart Grid is the Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. It increases the control, management and monitoring of the power network. Operating around the clock without human intervention, it uses smart, innovative and centralised systems to locate faults, isolate them and automatically restore service, enhancing grid automation, fault detection and rapid service restoration," added Al Tayer.

