Cummins has a world-class customer service and support network to better serve its global customer base, including 21 Master Rebuild Centres (MRCs). In support of the Africa and Middle East (AME) region, Cummins has an MRC in Johannesburg as a trusted partner for the mining industry, and one in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates catering mainly for power generation and marine markets. Both MRCs can rebuild any high horsepower engine for applications from marine to mining, power generation, construction and many more.

The two MRCs provide the latest cutting-edge technology to meet industry needs, including dynamometer testing to full power for some of Cummins’ largest engines, and rebuilds ranging from 19 litres to 95 litres. Apart from the wide engine size range, the main advantage for customers is zero hour rebuilds and a strip-and-quote service.

“Our aim with our global MRC network is to be closer to our customers,” says Minenhle Mlotshwa, AME NRP Assistant Product Manager. The South African MRC previously operated in Kelvin, Sandton before relocating to the new PowerHub facility in Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg South Africa. The Dubai MRC commenced operations in 2012 and conducted the first-ever QSK95 engine rebuild globally in 2016, Cummins’ largest engine.

The two MRCs ensure that Cummins has a healthy swing engine bank in the region. They also facilitate stockholding of the correct genuine New and Recon® components for scheduled rebuilds, in addition to maintaining an inventory of fast-moving items for common engine platforms. “This guarantees that we are able to service our customers in the AME region and meet all of their requirements,” says Mlotshwa.

The key focus for Cummins is to establish top-level relationships with its customers that focus on technical expertise and service and aftermarket support. “It allows us to grow our rebuild business, while at the same time investing in quality equipment and continuous training of our staff and technicians,” says Mlotshwa.

Commenting on the impact of Covid-19 on the business, she says that Cummins has continued to experience strong market demand, even throughout the pandemic. “We work closely with our customers to understand their rebuild cycles in order to anticipate future demand and plan accordingly,” concludes Mlotshwa.

Added value of a Cummins rebuild

ISO 9001 quality certification, with a common global process to resolve quality issues

ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 safety and environmental certification

Maximising customer uptime with a swing engine programme

Rebuild warranty coverage

Lean manufacturing process

Use of genuine New and Recon® parts

All engines are 100% dynamometer testing, including mini-patch lube oil sampling test, and in accordance with high-horsepower engine testing standards

Assembled to Cummins Global Manufacturing Standards

High-quality paint finish to meet customers’ colour and quality standards

