Manama, Bahrain — CTM360, a Pioneer & Innovator in Preemptive Security, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). PURA is the country’s multi-sectoral regulator and the host of the national Computer Security Incident Response Team (gmCSIRT), which plays a central role in strengthening the nation’s digital safety.

This partnership marks a strategic step in empowering PURA to enhance the country’s cybersecurity posture and safeguard its citizens. A significant focus of this collaboration is conducting Capacity Building Programs to enhance cybersecurity capabilities across the country’s Critical National Infrastructures (CNIs). This will be achieved through specialized training programs, workshops, and continuous knowledge-transfer sessions delivered to relevant stakeholders.

CEO & Founder of CTM360, Mirza Asrar Baig, expressed his view that this collaboration with PURA represents a meaningful advancement in our mission to support regulatory institutions facing the rising challenges posed by the evolving cyber threat environment. Through this initiative, we aim to jointly enhance security postures across Gambia's Critical National Infrastructure companies.

Reflecting on the strategic value of the partnership, Dr. Njogou L. Bah, The Director General, PURA of PURA States,

“This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening national cybersecurity efforts in The Gambia. Through this partnership, CTM360 will leverage its expertise to conduct extensive cybersecurity assessments across PURA’s IT infrastructure and other Critical National Infrastructures (CNIs), Both parties will develop a maturity assessment model aligned with national objectives. CTM360 will offer its Community Edition platform free to all Gambian CNIs and will also include information sharing, capacity building, and joint cybersecurity initiatives.”

This partnership underscores The Gambia’s commitment to building a safer and more secure digital environment for its citizens and institutions. CTM360 and PURA share a common vision of advancing national cybersecurity measures and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure across the Republic of The Gambia, and will continue to identify ways to bring value and solutions to these organizations in response to the evolving threat landscape.

About PURA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is The Gambia’s independent multi-sector regulator mandated to monitor and oversee public utilities, including communications, energy, water, broadcasting, transport, and related services. Established under the PURA Act 2001, the Authority is committed to fostering fair competition, enhancing consumer protection, and ensuring the availability of affordable and high-quality services. PURA’s vision is to serve as a knowledge-based institution central to the development of public-utility services through robust security oversight and infrastructure advancement.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a consolidated external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management, and Unlimited Takedowns. As a pioneer and innovator in preemptive security, CTM360 operates as an external CTEM technology platform outside an organization’s perimeter. Seamless and turnkey, CTM360 requires no configuration, installation, or end-user input, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

