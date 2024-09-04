Hanadi Al Yafei: Mental health is key to individual and community well-being

Dr Bana Bouzaboon: The workshop aims to activate the community's role in providing initial psychological support

Sharjah: As part of its ongoing commitment to raising mental health awareness and providing vital support to children and families in the Emirate, the Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, recently organised a ‘Psychological First Aid’ (PFA) workshop at Al Suyoh Suburb Council, attended by parents, healthcare professionals, social workers, educators, and several volunteers. The event was led by Dr. Bana Bouzaboon, Head of Mental Health at the Kanaf Centre, affiliated with the CSD.

Enhancing PFA skills

The workshop strengthened participants' ability to provide psychological first aid to survivors of accidents and disasters by equipping them with the essential knowledge and skills to respond swiftly and effectively to psychological reactions. It also sought to raise awareness among professionals across various fields about the significance of immediate psychological support and how to deliver it professionally, considering individuals' emotions, cultures, and circumstances. PFA is recognised as a crucial initial step in supporting those affected by psychological trauma, playing a vital role in reducing the impact of distress and trauma on both children and adults.

Workshop impact

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD, stated: "We believe that mental health is a fundamental aspect of individual and community well-being. Through this workshop, we empowered individuals to provide initial psychological support in emergencies to mitigate the effects of trauma and enhance the community’s ability to manage crises effectively. We remain dedicated to providing the necessary resources to promote awareness and psychological support, and we are committed to spreading this culture throughout Sharjah."

Al Yafei added: "Organising such workshops contributes to building a cohesive society better equipped to face psychological challenges. We are proud of the high level of engagement demonstrated by the participants, which reflects their commitment to developing their skills and expertise in this critical area."

A scientific and systematic approach

During the workshop, Dr Banna Bouzbon emphasised that psychological trauma resulting from accidents and disasters often leaves a deep impact on affected individuals. However, not all cases require intervention by psychological specialists. She stressed that training professionals in various fields, such as community healthcare and education, in providing PFA is crucial. This approach enables the community to offer initial psychological support, thereby reducing the need for specialised therapeutic interventions, except in cases where they are necessary. Dr Bouzbon underscored that PFA is not just a set of basic procedures; it is a scientific and systematic approach designed to enhance individuals' ability to cope with psychological trauma effectively and efficiently.

PFA pillars

The workshop explored several key aspects of PFA, offering participants a thorough understanding of its concept and significance as a critical humanitarian response for individuals affected by accidents and traumatic events. Participants learned that PFA is a supportive and compassionate approach to assisting those impacted.

A significant part of the workshop focused on identifying the psychological, physical, and behavioural symptoms that may arise in individuals following a traumatic event. This included discussions on physical symptoms like sweating and dry mouth, psychological symptoms such as fear and anxiety, and behavioural symptoms like social withdrawal and isolation.

In addition, the workshop emphasised effective communication principles and the importance of dealing with affected individuals in a manner that respects their privacy and helps ease their psychological distress. Key topics included the importance of active listening, avoiding judgement, and creating a safe and supportive environment. Participants also learned how to distinguish between cases that require specialised psychological intervention and those that can be managed with PFA.

The workshop included hands-on exercises that allowed participants to apply the skills learned. The trainer provided a detailed analysis and evaluation of the participants' performance, offering advice and guidance on enhancing their skills in delivering psychological support.