Amman, Jordan: Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that CSC Jordan, a leading financial services company in the region, has implemented Nutanix cloud infrastructure. The solution has enabled the institution to achieve the fastest transaction processing time for electronic payments (600ms) in Jordan and reduced data centre footprint by 30% while enhancing scalability and flexibility. CSC is also on track to achieve full project ROI within one year.

CSC Jordan provides banks, financial institutions, and retailers in Jordan with innovative solutions for all forms of electronic payments, as well as ATM management and acquirer solutions. In addition, CSC issues all types of payment cards (issuer solutions) depending on its clients’ needs and is the proud owner and provider of its own Islamic Visa credit card, Arabex.

In recent years, the company’s leadership decided to capitalize on this established brand value and launch a host of new solutions and services. CSC has always been committed to leveraging best-in-class IT infrastructure and was eager to deploy its new services on market leading technologies. Scalability and flexibility were among the key requirements.

Seeing this project as an opportunity to scale back their data centre footprint, CSC was expertly guided by PROTECH, a leading IT solutions advisor and provider in Jordan, in selecting and implementing the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution from Nutanix. As predicted by PROTECH, this deployment enabled CSC to cut down its hardware resources by over 30%.

Server migration which is usually a nightmare for IT infrastructure teams was an easy process with Nutanix with no issues or downtime. This gave CSC the confidence to migrate all its critical applications and databases including Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Exchange, its SMS Gateway, mobile application, and its Intranet services to the Nutanix environment.

While this speed and simplicity of migration are appreciated by CSC’s IT team, it is the performance of these applications that is most valued by the company’s leadership and customers. “We serve over 6,000 POS terminals, 4,000 credit card users, and 4,000 mobile application users across three financial institutions and two banks in Jordan. Speed of transactions is what matters most to these customers as even mere seconds of delay can result in the loss of a sale,” said Fares Aljawhary, CTO at CSC Jordan. “When we launched Nutanix, we were able to offer the fastest transaction time in all of Jordan, taking just 600 milliseconds for processing.”

Security and compliance are another aspect that is essential in the financial sector and here too, Nutanix has proved invaluable to CSC. “We run regular snapshots every two minutes. If any application team requests a rollback, I just need two seconds to service their requirement. This is even faster than what we’re required to achieve from a compliance standpoint,” said Naseem Almasri, Infrastructure and Security Manager at CSC Jordan.

Naseem estimates that CSC will achieve full return on investment for their Nutanix solution within just a year, and that the infrastructure will meet his organization’s requirements for at least the next three years.

“CSC is at an inflection point and our new ATM management and POS services are just the start of the line of exciting new offerings we will bring to market in the coming years. As we continue to innovate and meet the electronic payments needs of Jordan’s financial sector, we can rest assured that Nutanix will support our appetite for innovation,” he concluded.

-Ends-

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.