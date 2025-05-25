Under the sponsorship of Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Cornerstone Development will take part in the 15th edition of the Nile Real Estate Exhibition, which will take place from May 26 to 29, 2025, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar. In addition to unveiling several notable units in its projects in the Administrative Capital and Mostakbal City in New Cairo, Cornerstone Development is providing its clients with a plethora of offers and facilities throughout the expo.

According to Engineer Ashraf Boulos, Chairman and Managing Director of Cornerstone Development, the company is eager to take part in significant real estate shows and events outside of Egypt because it believes that exporting Egyptian real estate is essential to bringing hard currency into the country and bolstering the economy.

He noted that Egypt has enticing prospects that allow it to make strides in this crucial area, such as appealing cities and areas, high real estate values, and the existence of significant real estate development firms with skills and capabilities that provide a unique product.

He clarified that the company has been eager to execute unique and creative projects with the best design and finishes since its founding in order to satisfy the demands of international clientele. He pointed out that between 40 and 50 percent of the company's overall revenues come from customers outside of Egypt.

According to Cornerstone Real Estate Development's Sales Director, Tamer Boulos, the company stands out for being the first to deliver its units that are 80% completed. This system, which Cornerstone invented for the Egyptian market, enables clients to get the apartment with ceramic facades and tiles, allowing for quick move-in and relocation.

During the Nile Real Estate Exhibition in Qatar, he made note of the company's provision of prestigious units in its RED project in Mostakbal City, New Cairo. With units of different sizes, Cornerstone is providing Mostakbal City's lowest percentage of built-up area through the project. In Mostakbal City, New Cairo, Cornerstone will carry out the RED project in three phases.

The project consists of villas of various models: duplexes and townhouses, with ground floor and three upper floors. The total number of villas in the project is 250 villas and 400 apartments. Every effort is made to guarantee the units' privacy and independence. One of the biggest consulting organizations has been hired by Cornerstone to help conceptualize the project, by means of integrating innovative design ideas. Despite the need for about 22% of the land to be built up, Cornerstone has only constructed on 17% of it. Roads, services, landscaping, and green areas occupy the remaining space.

Tamer Boulos went on to say that during the Nile Real Estate Exhibition, Cornerstone would also introduce units in The Curve project in the New Administrative Capital. Delivering units is expected to start in December 2025.

One of the earliest initiatives in the New Administrative Capital's R8 district was The Curve. It is situated in one of the most noticeable areas, right next to the Green River and near the airport, the Presidential Palace, the ministries, and the Mohammed bin Zayed Axis. With 15 buildings spread across four blocks, it has a total built-up area of 100,000 square meters. Residential apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with expansive open areas are among the several types of units.