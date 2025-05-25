Zain KSA, leading telecom and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced that its AI-powered digital infrastructure is fully prepared for the Hajj season of 1446H. This makes Zain KSA the first operator to deploy a fully integrated AI 5G network across all the holy sites. The network will underpin exceptional digital experiences with improved service quality, enriching pilgrims’ spiritual journey.

This milestone reflects Zain KSA’s strategic goals of delivering the best digital experience to its customers and promoting digital inclusion in line with its commitment to the nation and the broader religious community and supporting the Pilgrim Experience Program of Saudi Vision 2030.

For the Hajj season, Zain KSA is leveraging an advanced digital ecosystem over a 5G network powered with AI technologies covering all the holy sites. It offers smart solutions that upgrade service quality, improve operational performance, enable rapid emergency response, and optimize real-time network management. These advancements elevate the pilgrims’ experience by ensuring faster connections, smoother services, and accurate directions.

Zain KSA is also utilizing 5G StandAlone and Carrier Aggregation technologies to provide pilgrims instant services, premium live streaming, and real-time crowd monitoring, for maximum efficiency and safety.

Eng. Mohammad AlNujaidi, Chief Technology Officer at Zain KSA, stated: “We are proud to be first-movers in investing to enhance the digital experience for pilgrims, as part of our commitment to our nation and the global religious community. Our ongoing focus is on refining our services and digital solutions, ensuring a seamless, integrated digital experience for pilgrims. This supports Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for innovation and digital communication, and as a destination for Muslims worldwide, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. Today, we’re emphasizing this commitment by harnessing AI capabilities to provide an exceptional digital experience, supported by state-of-the-art 5G infrastructure and a range of exclusive bundles tailored to meet the needs of pilgrims.”

Zain KSA was the first telecom provider to fully cover the holy sites with 5G network across all its towers during the 1445H Hajj season. This was part of its broader plan to expand its 5G infrastructure and further develop its digital service ecosystem.