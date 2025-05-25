Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait was awarded the “Best for Sustaining Communities – Middle East” award for 2025 by Global Finance as part of the magazine’s Sustainable Finance and Investment Banking Awards ceremony in London, United Kingdom, on May 13, 2025.

Global Finance’s recognition of Boursa Kuwait reaffirms the company’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) implementation and reporting and adopting them within its operational framework. It also reflects Boursa Kuwait’s strategic vision of embedding a culture of corporate sustainability through impactful initiatives that drive lasting, positive change in the community and support the development of a more transparent and efficient capital market.

Adopting a comprehensive approach, Boursa Kuwait has supported social, educational, and environmental programs to empower various segments of the population and expand access to financial literacy. These initiatives are in full alignment with the objectives of Kuwait’s National Development Plan, reinforcing the company’s position as a key driver of sustainable development in the country.

In 2024, Boursa Kuwait continued its commitment to supporting social and environmental programs in collaboration with local and international organizations. Throughout the year, the bourse sponsored 38 initiatives aimed at creating a lasting, positive impact on the community it serves, including numerous environmental programs and initiatives designed to empower women. Additionally, the company launched the inaugural edition of the “Bell” initiative to raise financial literacy and awareness. This initiative aims to position financial education as a cornerstone for achieving financial stability, economic development, and social prosperity, in partnership with several distinguished local organizations.

Commenting on the award, Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi stated, “This international award stands as another testament to Boursa Kuwait’s continued leadership in corporate sustainability and social responsibility. The company is proud to see its efforts recognized by a prestigious publication like Global Finance, a reflection of the international business community’s confidence in our business model and our commitment to transparency and positive impact. Boursa Kuwait remains focused on strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing sustainable practices across Kuwait’s financial sector.”

“Boursa Kuwait firmly believes that sustainability is a shared responsibility across all segments of society, and a unique opportunity to build a prosperous future for generations to come. On behalf of Boursa Kuwait, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Global Finance for this recognition, which serves as a strong motivator to continue innovating across our initiatives and delivering added value to the Kuwaiti community and the national economy,” he added.

This marks the second time Boursa Kuwait has received this prestigious honor from Global Finance, following its initial win in 2023. The company was also named “Best in Sustainability Transparency” for both 2023 and 2024, further underscoring its leadership in ESG disclosure and sustainable business practices. Since 2018, the company has won over 25 awards in sustainability from several internationally renowned institutions and publications.

The Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards recognize global, regional and local leadership in sustainable finance, commending the efforts of financial institutions that support and adopt initiatives aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of climate change and building a more sustainable future for humanity. Award recipients are selected based on their contributions to comprehensive sustainable finance, community support, resource management, transparency and reporting, as well as their overall commitment to sustainable financing.

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) pillars, industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women as well as environmental protection.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw