Egypt - CARITech, a leading digital transformation consultancy specializing in core banking modernization, has announced a strategic partnership with Finastra, a global financial software provider, to accelerate the adoption of the Finastra Essence core banking platform across the Middle East and Africa.

The collaboration leverages CARITech’s regional expertise and implementation capabilities alongside Finastra’s advanced technology to streamline digital transformation for financial institutions. Under the agreement, CARITech will apply its CMMI Level 3-certified methodology to support efficient, low-risk deployments of Finastra Essence.

With a bilingual Arabic-English team and in-depth knowledge of local banking environments, CARITech is well-positioned to deliver tailored support, ensuring smooth transitions to modern core banking systems throughout the region.

“Partnering with Finastra represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver best-in-class core banking transformation services,” said Ismail Ali, CEO of CARITech. “Our regional insights and technical capabilities make us uniquely equipped to support financial institutions on their digital journeys.”

Finastra Essence is a next-generation core banking solution designed to boost agility, reduce operational costs, and improve customer experience through deep functionality and open technology.

“Our collaboration with CARITech reflects Finastra’s commitment to ensuring financial institutions receive exceptional service when implementing Finastra Essence,” said Siobhan Byron, EVP of Universal Banking at Finastra. “CARITech’s strong track record and understanding of regional banking needs make them a valuable partner in enabling transformation at scale.”

This partnership underscores both companies’ shared dedication to innovation, regional growth, and customer success, enabling banks in the Middle East and Africa to modernize their operations with minimal disruption and maximum value.

